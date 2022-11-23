Skip to main content

UW Extends Kalen DeBoer's Contract Through 2028

The first-year Husky football coach gets rewarded for a 9-2 season so far.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Almost exactly a year go, Kalen DeBoer was hired as the University of Washington football coach and remarked at the time that he viewed this as a long-term job.

The UW agrees with that.

On Tuesday, the athletic department announced that DeBoer — after leading the Huskies to a 9-2 season entering the Apple Cup against Washington State — has agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2028 season, one that will pay him $4.2 million beginning next year and give him a $1 million raise.

"My family and I have loved every minute of being here at this amazing institution in this world-class city," DeBoer said in a statement. "We talk all the time about how it's the people who set a place apart and Husky Nation is filled with some of the best we have ever encountered. We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received and are excited to continue to build on the amazing tradition of success."

On Nov. 30 of last year, DeBoer became the UW's 30th head coach in program history, taking over after Jimmy Lake was fired during the season and the Huskies finished 4-8.

The former Fresno State coach immediately turned things around largely using inherited players but also adding some key transfers such as quarterback Michael Penix Jr. 

The DeBoer-led Huskies made a huge program statement by beating then-sixth-ranked Oregon 37-34 in Eugene 10 days ago and now have a five-game winning streak and the promise of fairly attractive bowl game as they head for a regular-season-ending game in the Palouse on Saturday night.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sharing details of his extension, the UW will increase DeBoer's salary by $100,000 each year after the initial bump. He also will receive a $500,000 retention bonus each time if he remains the head coach on March 15, 2024, and March 15, 2026, and a $1 million bonus if he's still the Husky head coach on March 15, 2028.

"It is clear that Kalen is such an amazing fit at the University of Washington," UW athletic director Jen Cohen in a statement. "He has come in and made an incredible impact in every aspect of the program, our department, the University and the Seattle community. Kalen is an elite competitor who approaches each and every situation with the utmost class and integrity."

With his nine wins and possibly up to two or three more, DeBoer has become the winningest first-year Husky football coach in the program's 133-year history. The previous best debut season was Chris Petersen's 8-6 record in 2014.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Jalen McMillan exults after scoring a touchdown on a double-reverse pass against Colorado.
Football

Every Saturday is Trick or Treat for Huskies' Devious Ryan Grubb

By Dan Raley
Cam Davis is caught mid-somersault by Inside the Huskies photographer Skylar Lin.
Football

Skylar Lin Gallery: One Last Look at UW's Buffalo Stampede

By Dan Raley
Lincoln Kienholz has committed to Kalen DeBoer and the UW.
Recruiting

Prized Husky QB Recruit Kienholz to Visit Ohio State

By Dan Raley
Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze celebrate a Husky score.
Football

Me and My Shadow: Odunze, McMillan Match Each Other Catch for Catch

By Dan Raley
Ryan Grubb responds to being named a Broyles Award semifinalist.
Football

UW's Grubb Makes the Cut to Semifinalists for Broyles Award

By Dan Raley
Makell Esteen has a pair of interceptions for the Huskies this season.
Football

Look Who shares the UW Lead in Interceptions

By Dan Raley
Jack Westover (37), Corey Luciano (74), Carson Bruener (42) and Vic Curne (79) watch the WSU celebration at midfield in 2021.
Football

UW Coaches Downplay Revenge Motive Suggested for the Apple Cup

By Dan Raley
Cameron Davis turns Olympic gymnast in scoring this Husky touchdown.
Football

With Husky Football This Season, The Circus Has Come to Town

By Dan Raley