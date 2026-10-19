UW Freshmen Who Have Played and What They've Done

We take a moment during this bye week to address the youth movement that has engulfed this University of Washington football team, where it is hoped this will go from a necessity to a distinct program advantage in due time.

Well into the 2026 season, the Huskies have't shied at all from using their freshmen whenever and however they can.

Of the 27 first-year players on scholarship or recruited for special-teams duty, the UW has used 15 of them in games so far, including 11 on Friday night in the 38-26 victory at Purdue.

It is one of the youngest teams in the country, which is noteworthy.

The Huskies (4-3 overall, 1-3 Big Ten) have started five freshmen this season, though just three -- running back Brian Bonner Jr., defensive tackle Derek Colman-Brusa and edge rusher Ramzak Fruean -- opened against the Boilermakers.

Overall, UW freshmen have accounted for 66 games played and 29 started.

"We are trying to build this thing our way," Fisch said after beating Purdue. "And that's going to take time in terms of getting better."

Offensively, the new guys include the Huskies' leading rusher in Bonner, with 64 carries for 296 yards and a touchdown, plus Ansu Sanoe, who has 7 rushes for 8 yards and 2 scores.

Add in quarterback Derek Zammit's designated 2-yard run for a first down on a third-and-1 play against Utah State, and that's a collective 73 freshmen carries for 306 yards and 3 scores.

Counting three receivers and Bonner, the UW freshmen have come up with 29 receptions for 249 yards and a touchdown for each of them.

Collectively, that's seven TDs from the newbies.

CLASS OF 2026 UW FRESHMEN What They've Done Kekua Aumua, TE hasn't played this season Brian Bonner Jr., RB 6 games, 6 starts, 64-296-1 rushing Jordan Clay, WR 6 games, 9-84-1 receiving Derek Colman-Brusa, DT 7 games, 7 starts, 11 tackles, 1 sack, 1 PBU Trez Davis, WR 5 games, 9-99-1 receiving Gavin Day, S 5 games, 3 tackles Rahsjon Duncan, CB hasn't played this season Elijah Durr, CB 4 games Ben Ferber, LS hasn't played this season Ramzak Fruean, ER 7 games, 7 starts, 14 tackles, half sack Kodi Greene, OT 7 games, 5 starts Dominic Harris, OL hasn't played this season JD Hill, ER 3 games Mason James, WR 4 games, 8-39-1 receiving Ksani Jiles, CB hasn't played this season Jeron Jones, CB 6 games, 4 starts, 19 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 PBUs Blaise LaVista, WR hasn't played this season Ta'a Malu, DT hasn't played this season Joseph Peko, DT hasn't played this season Ansu Sanoe, RB 2 games, 7-8-2 rushing David Schwerzel, ER hasn't played this season Ezaya Tokio, LB hasn't played this season T.I. Umu-Cais, DT 1 game, 1 tackle, 1 QB Hurry Sam Vyhlidal, TE 2 games C.J. Wallace, PK hasn't played this season Ah Deong Yang, OL hasn't played this season Derek Zammit, QB 1 game, 1-2-0 rushing

Defensively, the freshmen have come up with 48 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, a sack, 2 interceptions and 3 pass break-ups.

Jeron Jones has both pass thefts while playing both nickelback and cornerback for the Huskies.

Whereas Kodi Greene, Colman-Brusa and Fruean are newcomers who have appeared in every game, edge rusher JD Hill and tight end Sam Vyhlidal only recently began playing on game day on special teams.

Hill has played on the punt-return unit for three games, while Vyhlidal has two appearances as a blocker.

Zammit, in his pre-arranged role as a bigger 6-foot-1, 210-pound quarterback, has just that one play to his name.

Those still waiting on making their UW debuts are tight end Kekua Aumua, offensive linemen Dominic Harris and Ah Deong Yang, wide receiver Blaise LaVista, cornerbacks Rahsjon Duncan and Ksani Jiles, defensive tackles Ta'a Malu and Joseph Peko, edge rusher David Schwerzel, linebacker Ezaya Tokio, long snapper Ben Ferber and place-kicker CJ Wallace.

The challenge will be to see how many of these guys will spend their entire careers in Montlake.