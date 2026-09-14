As UW Injuries Pile Up, 7 Players Could Be Out Against Eastern

As the injury list continues to expand in a highly uncomfortable manner for the University of Washington football team, the Huskies could have as many as seven significant players unavailable for Saturday's Eastern Washington game -- including three who have been deemed long-term absences.

Wide receiver Christian Moss [leg] and running backs Jayden Limar [elbow] and Quaid Carr [hand] each are sidelined until at least Nov. 1 at the earliest after getting hurt in the season opener against Washington State, UW coach Jedd Fisch said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, those are fairly significant injuries," Fisch said. "We'll just re-evaluate them on Nov. 1, see where they're at and then make a decision going into the Nebraska game. They will not be back before then."

Wide receiver Rashid Williams [hip] and cornerback Manny Karnley [leg], who were sidelined during last weekend's game against Utah State, have been categorized as "week to week" in being able to play again on game day.

Fisch didn't say if either had a chance of playing against Eastern Washington.

Add to them, two farily influential linemen in limbo in defensive tackle Elinneus Davis [leg] and center Landen Hatchett [wrist), who it is hoped will each receive medical clearance to play again in the Big Ten opener against Minnesota on Sept. 26 at Husky Stadium.

The 6-foot-3, 314-pound Hatchett has not made an appearance since last November when he broke his wrist, missing six games in all over two seasons, while the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Davis sat out the Utah State game with a "lower-leg" injury.

Moss, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Kennesaw State transfer, lasted just one play against WSU in the Apple Cup, before he suffered a soft-issue injury, which could be a hamstring. He missed most of spring football with something similar.

Injured running backs Quaid Carr (21) and Jayden Limar (17) each wore slings to the Utah State game. | Dave Sizer photo

Carr, a second-year player making his first UW start against the Cougars, didn't last a half before he he injured a hand that required surgery.

Limar, after scoring the final touchdown in the 24-10 season-opening victory over WSU, suffered an elbow injury late in the game.

Both Carr and Limar showed up for the Utah State game in street clothes wearing slings, with Carr sporting a cast on his left arm and Limar with his right arm tightly wrapped.

Injured but not out is freshman defensive tackle Derek Colman-Brusa, who suffered a finger injury that required stitches but didn't permit him to return last weekend. He'll play against Eastern Washington, Fisch said.

With so many players missing, it has been a brutal first two games of the season, forcing the Huskies to scramble and find multiple running backs and wide receivers in particular. Largely that means putting freshmen on the field without much of a career lead-in.