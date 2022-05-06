UW Makes Scholarship Offer to Huge SoCal Speedster

Orlando Greenlow, in his highlight video clips, is shown playing his home games on a football field surrounded by Los Angeles proper. Busy Interstate 405 runs across the backdrop. A huge Best Buy sign towers over an end zone.

While there's a lot going on, it's easy to find Greenlow in all of this Southern California urban hustle and bustle, which is just inland from Manhattan Beach and south of Los Angeles International Airport.

He's the 6-foot-6, 215-pound wide receiver for Lawndale High School who runs like Napoleon Kaufman. He's the tall, lanky pass-catcher who goes deep like Spider Gaines.

Greenlow is the one the college football recruiters are just now finding out about. His combination of height and speed is a sight to see.

On Thursday, this Class of 2023 recruit announced on social media that he simultaneously had received football scholarship offers from Oregon and the University of Washington; his first two, in fact.

It seems recruiters are just now finding out about Greenlow the football player. Most of his social media posts show him playing basketball in AAU events. Others have him in track meets putting his 10.7-second speed over 100 meters on display or running as an anchor in relay events.

However, there is plenty to like about Greenlow as a potential college receiver. While individual stats are incomplete online, he's shown in his highlight footage scoring at least six times last fall on passes, with a longest play of 65 yards. All along, he's catching balls from a left-handed quarterback, which would make him fit in real well at the UW.

Greenlow also turns up as an aggressive blocker, pancaking defenders or driving them 10 yards, and as a guy who doesn't mind making a little contact on defense either while playing linebacker or defensive back. Last fall, he had a 54-yard interception return for a score for his 7-4 Cardinals.

Yet the amazing moment in his video montage was Greenlow providing support on a punt return. At one point, he's across the field, some 20-30 yards from a Lawndale player who's on a runback. Doing his best DK Metcalf imitation, he sprints through several players on both teams, as this huge, swift guy, to catch up and run side by side with his teammate into the end zone untouched.

