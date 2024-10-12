UW Offensive Line Could Be Down 2 Starters at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Two hours before kickoff, two-fifths of the University of Washington offensive line -- senior center D'Angalo Titialii and junior offensive guard Gaard Memmelaar -- was listed as questionable to play against Iowa on Saturday.
Also, junior edge rusher Zach Durfee was among six UW players ruled out against the Hawkeyes, according to the the Big Ten availability report released two hours before kickoff.
Coming off a big win at home over Michigan, in which the Huskies (4-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) held up reasonably well against a physical opponent, the loss of Titialii and Memmelaar -- who each have started the first six games -- would be a significant loss.
Landen Hatchett spelled both of those players in the Michigan game, but the 6-foot-2, 310-pound sophomore most likely would open at center if both spots are open and 6-foot-5, 300-pound redshirt freshman Zach Henning is a good bet to take Memmelaar's spot if two replacements are needed. Hatchett and Henning have not started before, but have appeared in all six UW games this season.
UW coach Jedd Fisch cautioned all along that the 6-foot-5, 256-pound Durfee likely wasn't going to play at Iowa. He's dealing with a toe injury that forced him to sit out the Northwestern game and greatly limited his snaps against Rutgers and Michigan. He's started three games.
The other players ruled out each have been injured for an extended time, among them three tight ends in senior Quentin Moore, sophomore Ryan Otton and junior Wilson Schwartz, plus sophomore wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. and freshman safety Rahim Wright II.
