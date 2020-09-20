SI.com
WATCH: UW Offensive-Line Recruiting for 2021 and Beyond

Mike Martin

Scott Huff, University of Washington offensive-line coach, brought in a complete 2020 linemen class that could be the starting five in a few short years. 

He followed up that recruiting haul with linemen Owen Prentice and Robert Wyrsch in 2021.

Prentice, from O'Dea High School in Seattle, is the No. 10-rated interior offensive lineman by SI All-American, and Robert Wrysch from Soquel High School in Soquel, California, has high upside and was an Si All-American candidate.

Looking at the O-line position talent for the state of Washington, Huff might not have to look much far to stack two recruiting classes together and make an offensive-line unit with high upside.  

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller discuss what the Huskies O-line could look like in the next five years.

Football

