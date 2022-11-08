Where Others See Dunker, UW Sees Edge Rusher, Offer Texas Recruit

Rylan Kennedy is a Texas select-team basketball player, a dunker at all times. He's also a 6-foot, 6-inch high jumper, always looking for ways to use his advantageous springs.

Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington recruiters, however, see an explosive edge rusher in the making here, further demonstrating their creative process of identifying potential prospects and putting together a football team.

On Sunday, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Kennedy from Mansfield High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the Class of 2023 received a scholarship offer from the UW.

It was just his third football offer after earlier hearing from California and Missouri Southern State.

Should he accept the proposal from Seattle, Kennedy would become the third Texan in this next UW class, joining 6-foot-1, 179-pound cornerback Diesel Gordon from Sequin High in Arlington and 6-foot-5, 265-pound Anthony James II from East Wylie High in Wylie, who already are committed.

Kennedy has turned his attention to basketball after he and his football teammates completed a 4-6 season.

He proved to be fairly active coming off the edge in his senior season, finishing with 61 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.

Kennedy also had a fumble recovery, scooping and scoring on a 43-yard return.

