Skip to main content

Where Others See Dunker, UW Sees Edge Rusher, Offer Texas Recruit

Rylan Kennedy from Mansfield, Texas, has a Husky scholarship proposal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Rylan Kennedy is a Texas select-team basketball player, a dunker at all times. He's also a 6-foot, 6-inch high jumper, always looking for ways to use his advantageous springs.

Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington recruiters, however, see an explosive edge rusher in the making here, further demonstrating their creative process of identifying potential prospects and putting together a football team.

On Sunday, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Kennedy from Mansfield High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the Class of 2023 received a scholarship offer from the UW.

It was just his third football offer after earlier hearing from California and Missouri Southern State. 

Should he accept the proposal from Seattle, Kennedy would become the third Texan in this next UW class, joining 6-foot-1, 179-pound cornerback Diesel Gordon from Sequin High in Arlington and 6-foot-5, 265-pound Anthony James II from East Wylie High in Wylie, who already are committed.

Kennedy has turned his attention to basketball after he and his football teammates completed a 4-6 season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He proved to be fairly active coming off the edge in his senior season, finishing with 61 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.

Kennedy also had a fumble recovery, scooping and scoring on a 43-yard return.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Keion Brooks Jr. led the Huskies with 20 points against Weber State.
Basketball

Huskies Start Slow But Pull Away from Weber State in Opener

By Dan Raley
Peyton Henry wins the Oregon State game with a 22-yard field goal with 8 seconds left.
Football

Henry Repeats as Pac-12 Special-Teams Player of the Week

By Dan Raley
Edefuan Ulofoshio is in the middle of the UW celebration.
Football

Ulofoshio Might Start Against Ducks; Irvin Out for the Season

By Dan Raley
Mike Hopkins opens his sixth season against Weber State.
Basketball

Huskies Open Basketball Season Against Weber State on Monday Night

By Dan Raley
Wayne Taulapapa came off the bench to score twice in the UW's 24-21 win over Oregon State.
Football

Want to Score a Husky Touchdown This Season? Take a Seat

By Dan Raley
Former Huskies Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Cade Otton celebrate the Bucs' comeback 16-13 victory over the Rams.
Football

Otton Has NFL Coming-Out Party With Game-Winning Catch

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. talks to the coaches in the press box.
Football

Skylar Lin Gallery: Another Look at the Huskies' Big Win Over OSU

By Dan Raley
The Huskies are ranked 24th in the AP poll this week.
Football

Huskies Rejoin AP Rankings Following 3-Week Absence

By Dan Raley