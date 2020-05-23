HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

UW, Other Schools Carefully Inch Toward June Re-Opening of Facilities

Dan Raley

So much has to happen.

Like every other part of society dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Washington is trying to reopen its athletic facilities to its athletes sometime in June.

Sources say Husky football players will be able to reuse the workout areas as early as June 15, though no official pronouncement has been made yet by the school. 

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott this past week said conference athletes couldn't be in a safer environment than on each campus because of the availability of what he called "world-class" medical care.

In the accompanying video, Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde offers a glimpse of what's going on nationally with major universities.

The NCAA has given the OK for football and men's and women's basketball players to begin returning to their schools. It will all be done gradually and monitored carefully.

The big thing for each university, as people congregate in some manner again, is to have safeguards in place, foremost coronavirus testing. It's an expensive but mandatory need, one being thoroughly investigated by the schools. 

Scott, in an interview on CNN, was hopeful that Pac-12 football teams could begin supervised workouts and practices by mid-July and be able to ramp up for football games by the end of August. 

Of course, this is all dependent on keeping the athletes safe from any illness outbreaks. All of these proposed timelines would become moot with any positive infections for athletes and the universities would completely shut down.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UW's Letuligaseno Has Team's Longest Name; Could Be a Big Name

The Huskies defensive tackle is ready to play more. He might have to make someone share more minutes -- or sit.

Dan Raley

David and Goliath: Jaden Sheffey's QB Journey From a Small Christian School to the UW

Always the underdog, this determined transfer quarterback joins the competition for the Huskies job. The other guys know him.

Mike Martin

Scott Confident Season Will Be Held, But Warns of Empty Stadiums

Pac-12 commissioner appears on CNN and sounds hopefully that games will be played, but added there will be limitations.

Dan Raley

Huskies Officially Announce Addition of Michigan Transfer Bajema

Locally produced shooting guard will have to sit out the coming season unless he receives a transfer waiver.

Dan Raley

Washington Tackle Jaxson Kirkland Won't Let Pandemic Weaken Him

Huskies offensive lineman reshapes his physique and stays ready for football return with customized weight room in family home.

Dan Raley

A Sixkiller Rose Bowl, Unbeaten Team, Heisman: It All Sounded So Good

The excitement generated as the iconic Washington Husky quarterback approached his final season had no bounds.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Report: Washington Tries Double Play to Keep Tuimoloau in Town

Website 247Sports reports that the Huskies basketball team has offered a scholarship to J.T. Tuimoloau, considered one of the nation's top football recruits.

Dan Raley

Pandemic Puts UW Pro Prospect in Extra Innings, Waiting for Unknown Outcome

University of Washington standout pitcher Stevie Emanuels throws at a grade school, works out in parents' garage during baseball shutdown.

Dan Raley

Changing of the Guard: Will UW Line Reshuffle Involve Cole Norgaard?

The Huskies' lineman from Northern California has played in one game in three seasons in the program. He was injured in 2019. He's trying to make a breakthrough.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Harbaugh Welcomes No Fans, But a Full Husky Stadium Has Never Unnerved Him

Michigan coach says he would be good with having empty stadiums if that's what it takes to play football games this fall. Still, he's always had success before a big crowd in Seattle.

Dan Raley