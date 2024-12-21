UW Pick Ups Another Arizona Defender from the Transfer Portal
Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, whose last name is well known across the college football landscape, and a moniker overly familiar to Jedd Fisch, will transfer from Arizona to the University of Washington -- becoming the second Wildcats defender to go this route in two days.
On Saturday, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound edge rusher revealed on social media he is headed to Seattle in 2025 to finish up his last season of college football eligibility and play for his former coach.
Uiagalelei, originally committed to Washington State when coming out of Southern California high school powerhouse Mater Dei before turning to Fisch and Arizona, joins one-time All-Pac-12 linebacker Jacob Manu in becoming recent UW pledges.
He has that recognizable college football name, too. He's the cousin of Oregon sophomore edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, a first-team All-Big Ten selection this season, and of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Matayo's older brother, who has played for Clemson, Oregon State and this past season for Florida State.
Uiagalelei started all 12 games for Arizona's 4-8 team this season, accumulating 33 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Overall, he appeared in 33 outings for the Wildcats and started 18. He has career stats of 68 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, and a pass break-up, a fumble recovery and a kick block.
He played twice against the UW, both times as a reserve. He came up with 2 tackles in a 49-39 loss at Husky Stadium in 2022 and got on the field but didn't register any stats in a 31-24 defeat in Tucson in 2023.
Uiagalelei, similar to the UW's Voi Tunuufi, can play both inside and out on the defensive line. For now, he gives the Huskies three former Arizona edge rushers, reuniting with sophomore Isaiah Ward and junior Russell Davis II.
