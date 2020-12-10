UW Reports 11 COVID Cases, Doesn't Say How Many Are Football-related

The active virus count is a weekly high since the school started monitoring its athletes.

The University of Washington on Wednesday reported 11 active COVID-19 cases currently among its athletes — the high since the school began keeping count — and most certainly some if not all of them Husky football players.

Earlier in the day, the Jimmy Lake's football program paused all activities because of a virus outbreak running through the team.

That meant no morning practice. No post-practice weight-lifting session. No virtual media interview session.

The university seemed to suggest that Saturday's Washington-Oregon football game in Eugene, Oregon, had been put in question.

Last Saturday, those connected to the Husky program acknowledged the team was missing players because of the virus.

"It's tough when we've got guys coming out because of Corona and we've got guys hurt," junior receiver Ty Jones said, referencing the coronavirus. "It's kind of weird."

The Huskies previously had games against California and Washington cancelled because of active COVID-19 cases on the opposing rosters, and restored one of those contests by playing previously unscheduled Arizona.

The UW found the 11 active cases after testing 559 athletes, though it offered no timeframe on the second number, of whether that was a week-long check.

Since June 15, school training and medical staff personnel have administered 5,950 PCR tests and have reported 64 positive cases.

Earlier this fall, the UW paused all offseason workouts for the Husky baseball team after it suffered a virus outbreak among its ranks.

