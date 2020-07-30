HuskyMaven
UW Reports 2 More Active COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Athlete Total to 8

Dan Raley

The University of Washington on Wednesday reported two more positive cases for novel coronavirus among its athletes, bringing its total to eight. 

The UW currently has three active cases overall after testing 221 athletes over the past two months and having the others recover from the illness. The school doesn't name the athletes who test positive nor identify the sport in which they are affiliated. 

Of the new cases, one involves a Husky athlete who tested positive after quarantining following known contact with a person who had the virus, and the other athlete reported having symptoms before testing positive.

The three athletes who have active cases are receiving the UW's COVID-19 care and going through quarantine protocols, a school spokesperson said.

Since early June, the UW has been bringing athletes back to its training and weight-lifting facilities in phases. Each person quarantines before returning to campus and is tested and retested. 

The school remains hopeful it can have some kind of a football season this fall, as does the rest of the Pac-12, but all of the schools are at the mercy of the contagious virus spread and spikes.

The league already has announced it will play conference-only football games, if it can, with reports suggesting that Pac-12 teams will attempt to play 10-game schedules, which should be announced before the week is out.

If the Huskies can move ahead with a football season, players could enter team workouts inside two weeks and begin preparing for an opener possibly in mid-September.

A combination of health, conference and school officials will make the final determination on whether games will be held.

