UW Reports 3 More Athlete Virus Cases, Giving the School 12 in 2 Months

Dan Raley

The fall season disappeared this week for University of Washington athletic teams, but not COVID-19 testing.

Late Wednesday, the school reported it has detected three new cases among its athletes through surveillance testing, bringing the total to 12 over two months of campus testing.

The UW does not name the athletes who contract novel coronavirus nor the sport in which he or she competes.

It is not publicly known if any Husky football players have been among the positive cases. The school said, in moving forward with fall competition, it will continue to conduct tests and report results each week.

This news came a day following the Pac-12 Conference postponing competition for football and all fall sports until at least Jan. 1, 2021. 

The UW and 11 other conference members voted 12-0 to delay games and events to the new year after taking into consideration the current rates of infection in cities that hold member institutions and new studies that raise the possibility of heart issues caused by the virus.

Football teams were set to begin formal practices next Monday and prepare for Sept. 26 season openers before Tuesday's desiccation to shutdown.

The Pac-12 followed the Big Ten's lead in postponing football games while the Big 12 announced it would proceed with a shortened schedule. The SEC and ACC are expected to play games, as well, but they haven't formally declared their intentions. 

The Big Sky, Mid-American, Mountain West and Big East conferences have opted out of playing this season over contagion concerns.

