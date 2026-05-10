UW Roster Review: Washington Deals With Unknown

Football sometimes can be so unfair and often when you least expect it, and University of Washington running back Jordan Washington can attest to that.

As the fastest man on the roster, the 5-foot-10, 181-pound sophomore showed up for spring football as the No. 1 guy at his position on the depth chart and ready to show he deserved it.

The season before, Washington came up with the Huskies' longest run from scrimmage -- a 68-yard touchdown dash against Purdue.

He patiently waited for Jonah Coleman to leave for the NFL and watched Adam Mohammed unexpectedly transfer to California, providing him with his plenty of opportunity to move up.

His spring audition lasted all of three practices.

Injured UW running back Jordan Washington watched the Spring Game while wearing a neck brace. | Dave Sizer photo

It came to a sudden stop in a freakish, scary manner that required Washington to be taken from the field by emergency vehicle and the Huskies to end the workout early and gather for a team prayer.

The running back got hurt trying to get in the way of cornerback Manny Karnley on an interception return and took a stiff arm to the neck.

"I was heartbroken," running-backs coach Scottie Graham said. "I've known Jordan since he was 16 years old. He followed us up here from Arizona. I had mixed emotions going to the hospital. It was tough."

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

Washington drew all of dozen rushes in practice this spring, including the team's first two on the first day, with his longest run going 10 yards.

With an injured neck involved, the coaching staff has been extra cautious when discussing it.

Coach Jedd Fisch has said the team won't know until July 1, after much consultation with medical professionals, inside and outside the team, offering opinions whether he can play this coming season.

Jordan Washington had his uniform and a neck brace on to watch the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

No one has suggested that Washington's mishap could be career-threatening, but the Huskies have dealt with something like that before and acted on the side of caution.

Six years ago, UW edge rusher Laiatu Latu hurt his neck in practice and eventually was told he could no longer play in Montlake. After sitting out two full seasons, he transferred to UCLA, where he became an All-American, and is now an NFL player.

Meantime, Washington is keeping a positive attitude about it all as he awaits the doctors' summertime decision.

Jordan Washington looks for room to run against Boise State in the LA Bowl. | Dave Sizer photo

“He’s laughing now, he’s funny,” Graham said at the end of spring. “He comes in every day and just checks on the guys. He watches the film every day, and he helps me coach.”

Washington, of course, would be a lot more helpful to Graham if he can pull on his uniform again soon and get out in those open spaces.

What he's done: In two UW seasons, the speedster has run 30 times for 240 yards and that one breakaway touchdown. Until he got hurt, he seemed ready for much more.

Starter or not: A little on the slight side, Washington probably wasn't ever going to be a 20-carry per game runner, but his speed nonetheless makes him a promising set-up guy or a one-play lightning bolt.