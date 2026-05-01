4 Position Battles Remain As UW Spring Ball Winds Down

Following 14 April practices, the University of Washington football lineup, filled with veteran players with well-involved starting histories, is beginning to take shape as everyone heads into Friday night's Spring Game.

Yet not everything is settled for Jedd Fisch's coaching staff. Likely four of the 22 first-unit spots, including three on offense, still have plenty of mystery surrounding them that won't get workded out until Fall Camp.

Foremost, the Huskies need a No. 1 running back, somebody to carry the football about 15 times per game. Coming out of spring, the leader would be redshirt freshman Quaid Carr.

However, the injured Jordan Washington (neck), who began spring ball as the starter, could be cleared to play again in August. Injured senior transfers Trey Cooley (knee) from Troy and Jayden Limar (ankle) from Oregon are on schedule to join the competition this fall, as well.

The UW quarterbacks and running backs go through a spring drill. | Dave Sizer photo

This would have been so much easier to decide had Adam Mohammed not packed up and left for California for reasons still unknown, unless they were financial.

The Huskies also must settle on a third starting wide receiver to go with sophomore Dezmen Roebuck and junior Rashid Williams.

There are no fewer than seven guys in the runnning for this pass-catching opening, with sophomore Justice Williams getting the most looks with spring winding down.

While the offensive line should be settled, with four starters returning and 5-star freshman Kodi Greene coming in and taking over at left tackle, it's not.

Right guard could provide some mystery because seventh-year senior Geirean Hatchett was a 13-game starter in 2025 -- the only guy up front who opened every outing -- and he's missed nearly all of spring football with what appears to be an elbow injury.

That's enabled the promising redshirt freshman Champ Taulealea, who goes 6-foot-5 and 344 pounds, to claim the right guard job as his own for now.

Offensive guard Champ Taulealea and tight-ends coach Jordan Paopao have a practice moment. | Dave Sizer photo

This could turn into another Will Rogers succession story, where that veteran quarterback was the No. 1 guy before Fisch's staff decided then freshman Demond Williams Jr. needed to run the show for future purposes and Rogers finished up as a spectator.

So on offense, it's three jobs up for grabs once Fall Camp begins.

Defensively, the Huskies are much more settled, with the front six players -- the edge rushers, down linemen and linebackers -- locked in practically all spring.

The secondary, however, is where there might be a potential position shuffle. Or not.

At nickelback, redshirt freshman Ramonz Adams Jr. has been the No. 1 guy all spring, filling in for returning starter Rahshawn Clark, a sophomore who's been recovering from shoulder surgery.

Is Adams merely a place-holder or an immovable nickel? Clark should have a lot to say about that come August. Nothing is certain for now.

Other positions that appear settled coming out of spring ball but potentially could involve some manpower shuffling later on are one of the linebacker spots and the free safety position.

While senior Jacob Manu has one linebacker spot all to himself, senior Xe'ree Alexander at some point may have to contend with sophomore Zaydrius Rainey-Sale and junior Buddah Al-Uqdah, both of whom either missed spring ball or had a limited role because of health reasons.

Xe'ree Alexander has played in 38 college games and started 18. | Dave Sizer photo

Consider that in 2025, Manu and Alexander each were five-game Husky linebacker starters while Al-Uqdah opened the first three games before suffering a season-ending injury and Rainey-Sale twice drew starting assignments.

They all either were recovering from injuries, suffering from injuries, learning the playbook or preserving eligibility.

At all of their schools combined, Manu is a 32-game starter for the UW and Arizona, Alexander has 18 starts for his time spent at Idaho, UCF and the Huskies, and Al-Uqdah is a 24-game starter at WSU and the UW.

Maybe one of them could just slide over to running back, provide some physicality and solve that ongoing Montlake dilemma.