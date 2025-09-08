UW's Al-Uqdah Ready For Emotional Return to Pullman
Taariq "Buddah" Al-Uqdah has 12 days to think about it. Less than two weeks to prepare for what surely will be an heart-tugging moment for him. Just enough time to wrap his head around returning to Pullman, Washington.
On September 20, following this bye week, the University of Washington linebacker will show up on the other side of the Apple Cup, this time playing for his new football team against his old one, Washington State.
"I think about it a lot," he said in fall camp. "I'm excited to go back for sure. It'll be fun for sure."
Al-Uqdah will return to the Palouse where he spent the previous three years of his football life, departed when his WSU coach Jake Dykert moved to Wake Forest and most likely will be seen as the hated rival when in town.
Except that people, no matter where they live, can't really dislike this easy-going, hard-working player.
After all, Al-Uqdah learned long ago not to hold any grudges himself over any perceived slights.
Coming out of high school in Los Angeles, he received a scholarship offer from Jimmy Lake's UW coaching staff only to have the Huskies pass on him when he wanted to play in Montlake and it came time to sign the paperwork.
So three years later, Al-Uqdah has shown everyone he belongs in Seattle and pulls on a purple and gold uniform.
He starts at inside linebacker for the Huskies, further demonstrating how the Husky coaching staff earlier made a huge mistake in turning its back on him.
Rather than having his feelings hurt forever, Al-Uqdah has made it known to the UW and Jedd Fisch's staff he is a bonafide football talent.
"I wanted to play on a big stage," Al-Uqdah said.
For a lot of players in this situation, they would insist the Apple Cup is just another game. Not the man named Buddah. It means everything.
He was thinking about this match-up long before the season began, acknowledging as much when UW fall football camp began.
A year ago, Al-Uqdah had 6 tackles and shared in WSU's 24-19 victory over the UW at Lumen Field in downtown Seattle, leading a defense that rose to the occasion at the end.
He's now considered the Huskies' top linebacker, turning in a 6-tackle, 1-TFL performance in the UW's season-opening 38-21 victory over Colorado State and following up with a team-best 5 tackles in a 70-10 rout of UC Davis.
Now it's back to Pullman for an afternoon of emotional football .
