UW's Best Defensive Player Didn't Play Against Rutgers -- And Could Have
Jaoob Manu wasn't injured, in trouble or beat out.
Yet he didn't play for the University of Washington football team in its 38-19 victory over Rutgers on Friday night at Husky Stadium.
Such is the wackiness of the college game these days when you leave your best defensive player on the sideline and you don't necessarily have to.
Especially when Antwan Raymond of Rutgers broke a 51-yard run on the second play of the game -- going through a hole in which Manu might have shut down had he been out there.
No, Manu sat out the game because he has come off an injury and played in two games, and currently has only two left in the regular season before using up his college eligibility, and the Huskies have decided to deploy him judiciously until they hear otherwise.
"We had to make a decision because right now we don't have an answer of whether or not he's going to have this year of eligibility," coach Jedd Fisch said. "So he's got one year left and we've got to make sure he uses it wisely."
Just a guess, but if things don't change, it wouldn't be unusual to see Manu play at Michigan next Saturday, sit out against Illinois, Wisconsin, Purdue and and UCLA, and then take the field in the regular-season finale against Oregon -- facing the UW's two toughest opponents left on the schedule.
Fisch could have stayed out of this situation, but he's a player's coach so he dove into it head-long.
Manu filed a lawsuit against the NCAA, looking for some relief because he faces playing back-to-back partial seasons for Arizona and Washington in order to get another full season because of a knee injury and surgery.
He likely didn't pursue legal representation on his own either.
Fisch has talked openly about counseling his former All-Pac-12 linebacker and reminding everyone that Manu stands to benefit financially through name, image and likeness opportunities in a significant manner if he returns in 2026.
Nobody is saying this out loud, but the Huskies stand to have a team next year that it doesn't have now -- highly ranked, a projected playoff contender and one year wiser on defense behind the leadership of coordinator Ryan Walters.
Fisch even referenced how Manu would be a team captain is he returned next season and his NFL possibilities would be served better with a full schedule.
So Manu is in game-day limbo for now, left to roam the sideline in a jersey and shorts, and tightly wrap a Gatorade towel around his shoulders to relieve the stress of being a spectator on big plays, such as he did against Rutgers.
"We're hopeful that will change," Fisch said. "We're hopeful we'll hear something and people will understand the situation he's in."
