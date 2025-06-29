UW's Demond Williams Jr. Wins Manning Friday Night Competition
Demond Williams Jr. looked like he belonged standing amongst all of that Manning quarterback royalty in the middle of Louisiana, a month before he gets going as the next University of Washington starting signal-caller.
At the Manning Passing Academy, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Williams won Friday Night Light's Quarterback Challenge, an accuracy competition involving stationary and moving targets.
Afterward, he held up an. autographed black helmet given to him as a prize for his efforts, surrounded by Cooper, Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, and others.
A sophomore from Chandler, Arizona, Williiams traveled to Thibodeaux, Louisiana, which is the home to the four-day Manning camp held at Nicholls State University and located 65 miles west of New Orleans.
This marked the 30th year for the Manning camp and Williams was invited as both a counselor and competitor with many of the nation's top quarterbacks, from the high school to college levels, on hand.
Williams, who started two Husky games and played in all 13 as a freshman, will have almost exactly a month to prepare UW fall camp.
Throughout the offseason, he's been recognized more and more as potentially one of the elite Big Ten quarterbacks for the coming season.
Williams will return to Seattle and begin getting the Huskies ready for their season opener against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 30, at Husky Stadium. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.
The UW quarterback promises to be the fastest in school history and likely the fastest in college football this seaosn.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: