UW Set to Officially Welcome Deven Bryant, Whose Reputation Continues to Grow

Come Wednesday, when Kalen Deboer sits down with the media to discuss his newly signed University of Washington football recruits, the conversation surely will steer to the well-regarded wide receivers, the much-needed defensive backs, certainly the potential headliner in Texas edge rusher Anthony James II.

Yet one player coming to Seattle who might be as important as any, yet doesn't have every recruiting service pining over him while still finding it increasingly harder to stay behind the scenes, is St. John Bosco linebacker Deven Bryant.

On Sunday, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Bryant — who helped lead the Braves to a 13-1 record, CIF Open Division championship and a season split with equally powerful Meter Dei — was named Los Angeles Times Back of the Year. Robert Pulido, a huge 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive tackle from Apple Valley, California, and committed to USC, was chosen Lineman of of the Year.

Now this sort of Times back recognition typically goes to a super-hyped SoCal quarterback who throws well in excess of 3,000 yards or the extra-recognizable rusher who piles up something similar in numbers on the ground.

The Times went with Bryant, Bosco's speedy, aggressive and intuitive defensive leader. Should you need a comparative presence, think of Bobby Wagner, the former Seahawks' linebacking field general now playing up the street from this teenager for the Los Angeles Rams.

So it shouldn't be all that surprising that Utah State, Wagner's alma mater, made a scholarship pitch for Bryant, envisioning Bobby II.

In explaining the Back of the Year pick, the Times' Eric Sondheimer wrote the following, "There are higher-profile and higher-ranked players on the powerful defense of CIF Open Division champion Bellflower St. John Bosco High, but no one was more valuable and more versatile than senior linebacker Deven Bryant."

The Bosco linebacker was the third recruit, all from California, to commit to DeBoer's new staff, his verbal pledge coming only after Bakersfield running back Tybo Rogers and Adelanto wide receiver Keith Reynolds had declared their intentions.

While a three-year starter, Bryant doubles as a track man for his high school who seemed to noticeably increase his speed this past season while piling up nearly 8 tackles per game.

From the CIF championship game, Sondheimer pointed out how the Bosco defensive leader was assigned to shadow Mater Dei's highly elusive quarterback Elijah Brown at all times and in one instance raced in to sack him on an all-out sprint.

Sondheimer's Los Angeles Times story can be accessed here.

“I feel if you look at a lot of the NFL guys, most say they ran track, and I feel track helped me play sideline to sideline and improve my overall game in terms of getting to the ball, coverage and all that good stuff,” Bryant told the Times.

UW coach Kalen DeBoer and co-defensive coordinator William Inge spend a home visit with St. John Bosco linebacker Deven Bryant. UW

The linebacker hails from the same high school that sent Trent McDuffie, the All-Pac-12 cornerback and NFL first-round draft pick, to the UW, only he doesn't have nearly the recruiting hype his Bosco predecessor possessed.

Clearly, the Huskies got in early to secure Bryant, whose other scholarship offers besides the UW and Utah State came from Oregon, Louisville, Colorado, Fresno State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Nevada and UNLV.

On Bryant's personal Twitter account, he proudly posted his offer letter from the UW football program and DeBoer received last winter.

"The excitement surrounding the University of Washington is at an all-time high," the Husky coach wrote. "Our coaching staff is motivated and hungry to bring more championships to the city of Seattle. We believe you possess the talent necessary to succeed."

HUSKY 2023 COMMITMENTS

1. Tybo Rogers, RB, 5-11, 180, Bakersfield, Calif. (Bakersfield)

2. Keith Reynolds, WR, 5-9, 170, Adelanto, Calif. (Adelanto)

3. Deven Bryant, LB, 6-0, 216, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco)

4. Rashid Williams, WR, 6-2, 185, Pittsburg, Calif. (Pittsburg)

5. Jacob Lane, ER, 6-5, 230, Puyallup, Wash. (Emerald Ridge)

6. Diesel Gordon, CB, 6-1, 179, Arlington, Texas (Sequin)

7. Anthony James II, ER, 6-5, 265, Wylie, Texas (East Wylie)

8. Zach Henning, OL, 6-6, 275, Aurora, Colo. (Grandview)

9. Vincent Holmes, S, 6-1, 175, San Jacinto, Calif. (San Jacinto)

10. Jordan Whitney, LB, 6-2, 215, Oxnard, Calif. (Pacifica)

11. Elishah Jackett, OL, 6-7, 280, Orange, Calif. (El Modena)

12. Landon Hatchett, OL, 6-3, 292, Ferndale, Wash. (Ferndale)

13. Soane Faasolo, OL, 6-8, 270, Menlo, Calif. (Menlo-Atherton)

14. Leroy Bryant, CB, 6-0, 175, Fairfield, Calif. (Rodriguez)

15. Elinneus Davis, DL, 6-3, 295, Moorhead, Minn. (Moorhead)

16. Curley Reed, CB, 6-1, 180, Lake Charles, La. (Lake Charles)

17. Kahlee Tafai, OL, 6-6, 307, Lawndale, Calif. (Leuzinger)

18. Zach Durfee, ER, 6-6, 255, Dawson, Minnesota (University of Sioux Falls)

19. Taeshaun Lyons, WR, 6-2, 165, Hayward, Calif. (Tennyson)

20. Germie Bernard, WR, 6-0, 200, Henderson, Nev. (Michigan State)

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter or at danraley580@gmail.com as soon as they’re published.