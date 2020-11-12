SI.com
HuskyMaven
UW Reports 13 Positive Virus Cases for the Week; Doesn't ID Sports Affected

Dan Raley

As the spread of novel coronavirus increases everywhere, University of Washington athletes are experiencing a spike as well.

After weeks of a handful or no positive tests each week, the school reported on Wednesday that it has identified 13 athletes who currently have the virus — up from nine last week, which was a UW high at the time.

While identifying some of those affected as baseball players late last week, the UW gave no breakdown this time among by sport.

For that matter, there is no way of knowing whether the Husky football team has anyone being treated for the virus.

Jimmy Lake's group had its football season opener at California cancelled last week at the last minute because of a positive COVID-19 test and the subsequent quarantining for the Golden Bears.

This Saturday night, the Huskies will try again against Oregon State at Husky Stadium, with kickoff at 8 p.m. No fans will be permitted inside. A limited number of media and game-day personnel will be on hand, besides the teams and their coaches and support crews.

With the 13 positive cases, the UW has put 547 athletes through testing since June 15. It has administered 5,578 PCR tests and found 48 positive cases.

In the video, football players Cade Otton and Jaxson Kirkland, a tight end and offensive tackle, discuss the disappointment of having their season opener cancelled last weekend at California because of COVID-19.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

Attempting to play the 2020 football season was a baaaaaaaad idea. I understand the rea$on$ why the decision to play was made, but this is simply polishing the brass on the Titanic.

