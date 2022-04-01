UW Shows Ryan Grubb at Work in First Practice

The school put a microphone on Kalen DeBoer's offensive coordinator as he went to work.

Ryan Grubb is the new University of Washington offensive coordinator, someone the Huskies hope will be a definitive upgrade over the previous two men who held that job.

The school fired his predecessor John Donovan five months ago.

Former coach Jimmy Lake dismissed Bush Hamdan 28 months ago.

Those others struggled to get the offense up and running in a big way, and build quarterback confidence.

Hamdan now works at Missouri as a quarterbacks and receivers coach.

Donovan, who lasted 13 games at the UW, hasn't resurfaced in a new job.

Grubb has been the first choice for new Husky coach Kalen DeBoer to help him with the offense over 11 seasons at four different schools now: the UW, Fresno State, Eastern Michigan and Sioux Falls.

For Wednesday's first spring practice, the school put a microphone on Grubb and videotaped him at work.

He seems to be fun guy to be around.

Grubb made light of the fact to DeBoer that the whole world could hear him in action.

They saw him dive into a tire-like contraption to make a point, offer a tip to Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr., encourage returning receiver Ja'Lynn Polk and meet with his group at the end.

Check out the video of Grubb the UW posted for everyone to see.

Who knew he liked Metallica.

