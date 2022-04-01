Skip to main content

UW Shows Ryan Grubb at Work in First Practice

The school put a microphone on Kalen DeBoer's offensive coordinator as he went to work.

Ryan Grubb is the new University of Washington offensive coordinator, someone the Huskies hope will be a definitive upgrade over the previous two men who held that job.

The school fired his predecessor John Donovan five months ago.

Former coach Jimmy Lake dismissed Bush Hamdan 28 months ago.

Those others struggled to get the offense up and running in a big way, and build quarterback confidence.

Hamdan now works at Missouri as a quarterbacks and receivers coach.

Donovan, who lasted 13 games at the UW, hasn't resurfaced in a new job.

Grubb has been the first choice for new Husky coach Kalen DeBoer to help him with the offense over 11 seasons at four different schools now: the UW, Fresno State, Eastern Michigan and Sioux Falls.

For Wednesday's first spring practice, the school put a microphone on Grubb and videotaped him at work.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He seems to be fun guy to be around.

Grubb made light of the fact to DeBoer that the whole world could hear him in action. 

They saw him dive into a tire-like contraption to make a point, offer a tip to Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr., encourage returning receiver Ja'Lynn Polk and meet with his group at the end.

Check out the video of Grubb the UW posted for everyone to see.

Who knew he liked Metallica.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Owen Prentice heads for the locker room.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 70): Prentice Hopes to go from Apprentice to Serious Job Candidate

By Dan Raley6 hours ago
DeAndre Carter is one of several Mater Dei players with a UW offer.
Recruiting

UW Has Offers Out to 6 Mater Dei Recruits, Including Both Tackles

By Dan Raley8 hours ago
Zion Tupuola-Fetui discusses his two injuries from 2021.
Football

ZTF Offers Insights to His Achilles Tear and the Other Injury

By Dan Raley8 hours ago
Dom Hampton discusses his new position.
Football

Playing New 'Husky' Role, Dom Hampton Is One Happy Husky

By Dan Raley9 hours ago
Zion Tupuola-Fetui talks about his decision to stay.
Football

ZTF Shares the Process He Went Through in Deciding to Stay

By Dan RaleyMar 30, 2022
The Huskies run through plays in spring practice No. 1.
Football

Offensive-Line Changes Evident in UW's Opening Practice

By Dan RaleyMar 30, 2022
Skyy Clark dunks for Heritage Christian School in Northridge, California.
Recruiting

UW In Running for Shooting Guard Who Pulled Out on Kentucky

By Dan RaleyMar 30, 2022
Brandon Baker and his family tour USC.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Another Baker, Only This One Is a Lot Bigger

By Dan RaleyMar 30, 2022