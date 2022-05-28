UW Still in the Running for 4-Star Spanaway Cornerback

Jasiah Wagoner pares his recruiting list from 16 to 7 schools to consider.

The University of Washington football program hasn't had much luck recently in landing elite edge rushers and offensive linemen who are produced in the greater Seattle-Tacoma area.

Here's some good news: the high-level local cornerbacks are still out there.

One of them, Jasiah Wagoner from Spanaway Lake High School in Spanaway, Washington, on Friday released a list of seven schools to consider from double that and he came up with California, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and the Huskies.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Wagoner spent this past season making himself into a 4-star recruit by displaying excellent speed and no qualms about taking on a top receiver.

It's unclear where he stands with the Huskies and new coach Kalen DeBoer's staff, other than to reveal that they are still in the running.

"Washington is the hometown school and they put the most DBs in the league in the Pac-12," Wagoner told 247Sports' Brandon Huffman, referencing Husky defensive-backs coach Juice Brown. "Coach Juice, he's a good guy. He and coach DeBoer came to my school (in January) and they're both really nice."

His recruiting disclosure came out a few hours after Tacoma's Lincoln High edge rusher Jayden Wayne dropped his top six schools on social media — and the UW didn't make the cut.

Wagoner and Caleb Presley of Seattle's Rainier Beach High School are considered among the nation's best cornerbacks, both earning 4-star ratings.

Presley still has scholarship offer list of 29 in place, with the recruiting analysts suggesting he is most interested in Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon and Texas A&M, though he hasn't publicly said as much.

Wagoner pretty much cut his list of pursuers in half, dropping down from 16, with Tennessee and Miami his most notable schools that are no longer in the mix.

