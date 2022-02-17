The three teams will host games or events all on the same Saturday.

April 30 will be an extremely busy day for the University of Washington.

On that Saturday, Kalen DeBoer's first Husky football team will finish up a month of practices with what's being called the Spring Preview. It presumably will involve some sort of game or scrimmage, though the exact nature of the format will be determined later by the health of the players, a school official said.

This will mark the first chance for Husky football fans to see the changes coming following the coaching change from Jimmy Lake to DeBoer, the former Fresno State leader, and should involve a more wide-open offense.

The UW spring football finale will begin at 11:30 a.m., will be shown on the Pac-12 Network and is open and free to the public. Details of fan and team interaction opportunities will be spelled out later.

At 2 p.m., the UW baseball and softball teams simultaneously will host respective Stanford opponents on their playing fields, a novel sporting approach for Montlake.

Adding to all those on-campus activities, the NFL draft will hold the last of three days of player selections on April 30 in Las Vegas. Possibly a former Husky player or more will find a pro football home in the later rounds that Saturday. ESPN will televise each day of the picks.

