UW's Grubb Makes the Cut to Semifinalists for Broyles Award

Ryan Grubb is really good at calling clever and innovative offensive plays from high above the action in the press box. However, the first-year University of Washington offensive coordinator needs some work on accepting compliments.

Reminded on Monday that he was a Broyles Award semifinalist, which is given to the nation's top assistant coach, Grubb immediately deflected all credit to everyone except himself.

"Yeah, I just heard that," the usually glib Grubb responded. "It means we have a great staff. I know it's a little bit cliche, but it takes all those coaches in those rooms individually and I think they do a fantastic job. We click really well together as a staff. It certainly has a lot to do with that. And I think we've got great kids."

Grubb and the Huskies come off a 54-7 victory over Colorado in which they churned out 575 yards of total offense, averaging 7.1 yards per play.

Grubb recently was one of the 52 final nominees for an award given out in the name of Frank Broyles, a long-time Arkansas head coach. The latest development pares the list down to 15.

The award is presented to the winner on Dec. 6 by the Downtown Rotary Club at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

No Husky assistant coach has won this award, which was created in 1996.

