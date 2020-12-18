UW's Jordan Chin Follows Jacob Sirmon into Transfer Portal

Husky wide receiver looks to spend his sixth season elsewhere with COVID-19 added year of eligibility.

Jordan Chin spent five seasons as a wide receiver in the University of Washington football program.

In this COVID-19-rearranged sporting world, he will enter the transfer portal and spend a sixth year somewhere else.

On Thursday, the reserve pass-catcher from San Fernando, California, disclosed on social media how he will take his free season offered by the NCAA because of the pandemic and leave Seattle.

Chin's final Husky stat line: 29 games, 5 starts, 5 career receptions, 116 yards, two touchdowns.

He caught a 48-yard touchdown pass against Oregon, an 11-yard scoring toss against Utah, both from Jacob Eason in 2019. He started the 2019 Rose Bowl against Ohio State.

“Grateful for the opportunity and stuff I’ve learned at this university on and off the field plus all of the support from husky nation,” Chin posted on Instagram. “Thank you for everything, it’s all love! I’m not done yet though onto the next! #GoDawgs”

He played sparingly during the Huskies' shortened four-game season. With freshmen Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan earning starts against Stanford when veterans Terrell Bynum and Puka Nacua were ruled out, his future prospects for minutes grew dim.

The Huskies have now lost two to the transfer portal this week, with Chin joining sophomore Jacob Sirmon as departing players.

