Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies

At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals.

The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they, as the unsung and often undersized, belong on the field on game day.

Jahleel Heath, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound edge rusher from Oregon City, Oregon, was one of those. On Monday, however, he disclosed on social media that he was entering the transfer portal and moving on to points unknown.

A redshirt freshman, he spent two seasons in the UW program, one with Jimmy Lake in charge, the other answering to Kalen DeBoer's staff.

Of those aforementioned 116 Huskies, 23 ended this past season still without having pulled a UW game-day snap in their careers. Heath was one of them.

After two seasons in Montlake, it was time for this guy to move on, maybe drop down a level, to improve his odds of playing college football somewhere.

The year before, another Oregon-produced player, Brody Reese, a 6-foot-1, 310-pound defensive tackle from Hillsboro, left the UW program after a season and walked on at Tulsa. Center Will Pliska went from Husky walk-on after four years to Texas walk-on, joining the Longhorns while entering a graduate program and took part in Alamo Bowl festivities.

Heath dressed for a few games early in the season, even took a postgame photo with his friend and Portland State running back Ahmir McGee, following their non-conference outing at Husky Stadium.

For two years, Heath wore No. 50, a number that made him the defensive opposite of the Huskies' Myles Murao, a scholarship offensive lineman.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.