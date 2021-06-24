Walk-On Kicker Leaves Huskies for Transfer Portal

Jarrett North ran No. 3 during spring practice behind Peyton Henry and Tim Horn.

North went South.

Jarrett North's University of Washington football career lasted just 86 days before he decided to tee it up somewhere else.

After enrolling in school at the end of March and taking part in Husky spring practice, the walk-on kicker from Agoura Hills, California, disclosed this week on social media that he's entering the transfer portal.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound freshman, who wore No. 38, appeared to bring a decent foot but not nearly the distance in following veterans Peyton Henry and Tim Horn through 15 spring workouts as the third kicker on the depth chart.

Just eight days earlier, this Southern California player had welcomed walk-on placekicker Jack McCallister from Seattle to the Huskies, with the tweet, "Let's get to work brotha!"

McCallister originally planned to join Weber State as a walk-on but changed his mind.

It's not clear if North has found another place to kick or he simply felt discouraged and left to seek out another school. He was not given any kicking attempts in the spring game.

North seemed enthused about his UW football opportunity when he posted kicking video of himself inside the Dempsey Center before spring drills began with punter Triston Brown holding.

One reason was he had his senior season at Calabasas High School canceled by the pandemic and here was an opportunity to play again, plus the Huskies have had a good reputation for turning walk-on kickers into scholarship players..

No one questioned this guy's serious interest in kicking. North had worked extensively with former NFL kicker John Carney, who spent 22 years in pro football, most of it with the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

But now he's looking to play somewhere else.

Jarrett North (38) heads to the back field during spring practice to kick with Addison Shrock, Race Porter and Triston Brown. Dan Raley

