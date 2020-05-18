DBU? Best Defensive Backfields in the Pac-12 Conference

Washington, through most of the Chris Petersen era, boasted talented defensive backs, putting many of them in the NFL.

In 2019, the Huskies took their lumps early with young pass defenders, but developed into a solid unit by the end of the season.

Looking to the upcoming season, whenever it unfolds, here are the top secondaries in the conference.

Washington

The Huskies return four of five starters and have two players with immediate draft potential: Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor. Molden has an opportunity to be the first slot corner taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. With a strong senior campaign, Keith Taylor will see his name move up the draft boards.

Talented underclassmen Asa Turner, Trent McDuffie and Cameron Williams round out the impressive lineup.

Utah

The Utes shut down passing attacks across the Pac-12 last season. They ranked 13th in the nation in passing yards allowed.

Jaylon Johnson, Julian Blackmon, Javelin Guidrey and Terrell Burgess have moved on to the NFL.

While a total rebuild will take place, all is not lost in the Utah secondary. The newcomers, similar to Washington last season, just need time to grow. Remember the name Clark Phillips III.

“Utah brought in its highest-rated corner recruit in the history of the program in Clark Phillips III,” said David Durrant of the Read Option Podcast. “It’s now a bunch of talented, but unproven players.”

Oregon

Every starter in the Ducks secondary returns. This group is loaded with proven coverage guys. Playmakers such as Brady Breeze, Jevon Holland and Thomas Graham Jr. make Oregon arguably the best unit in the conference going in to the upcoming season.

Statistically, the Ducks and the Huskies were similar in pass defense in 2019. Oregon ranked 53rd in yards allowed per game, three spots ahead of the UW. We'll see if that holds true again.

California

Most of the Golden Bears starters return. Yet this group struggled at times as opposing offenses picked on it. The Cal secondary ranked 112th out of 130 FBS teams in passing yards allowed.

With a year of maturity, these guys might be significantly better and move way up that list.

USC

A USC team is never short on talent, but its pass defense last year was not a strength. The Trojans ranked 96th nationally in yards allowed through the air.

Every starter returns, led by Olaijah Griffin. With valuable game reps, this group could turn the corner and be an elite group in the coming season.

Final Analysis:

Washington, Oregon and Utah were statistically the three best defenses in the Pac-12 in 2019, thanks in part to their secondaries. Utah has consistently produced solid secondaries under Kyle Whittingham and will continue to be a contender, but is restocking this unit. Washington and Oregon have proven players back there.

The Verdict:

Washington and Oregon should contend for fielding the best secondary in the conference and the right to be called the Pac-12's DBU.