Husky Offensive Line Is a Big Deal; When It Stands Up, It Can See Boise

All eyes will focus on the new quarterback.

The secondary should be as good as it gets.

For sure, the inside linebackers will draw careful examination.

However, the University of Washington football team might have its most fun in Saturday night's season opener against Oregon State when unveiling its newly reassembled offensive line and the Husky herd lumbers up to the line of scrimmage for the first time.

The ground might shake.

The opponents might quiver.

The rushing yards might pile up.

In this, the 130th season of Husky football, no UW line will show up any heavier, or according to junior left tackle Jaxson Kirkland, be any more intimidating in collective appearance.

"It's kind of cool being big guys, but it's not only that we're so big," Kirkland said almost deviously. "I think we're such a physical group we want to impose our will on opposing defenses."

Conversation regarding the new quarterback might be rendered somewhat moot when the curtains go up on the new season, at least early on.

Figure the Huskies might try to ram the ball down Oregon State's throat with all of its big boys and all of their might.

"I love going on a long drive where it's run after run and seeing the look in the D-line's eyes," Kirkland said. "They don't want to be there anymore. It's kind of my goal — take the will out of the other player on the other side of the line."

Previously a two-year starter at right guard, Kirkland is the headliner of this group, as the preseason All-Pac-12 selection and its top NFL prospect. After changing positions, he radically changed his physique, losing nearly half of his body fat.

The 6-foot-7 Kirkland also ranks as the lightest player for a offensive line that weighs in at 324 pounds per man on the average. The junior from Vancouver, Washington, hovers around an even 300, some 30 pounds or so lighter then he was in 2019.

For perspective, the next biggest offensive line in Husky annals of Tony Coats, Benji Olson, Olin Kreutz, Chad Ward and Aaron Dale weighed in at 307 per player. Going back even farther, the line for the UW's 1991 national championship team averaged 291 pounds per player.

With this group, it's let them eat.

Kirkland is one of two UW starters back this season, joined by 6-5, 300-pound senior Luke Wattenberg, who switched from left guard to center. They team with 6-6, 335-pound junior right guard Henry Bainivalu; 6-3, 330-pound sophomore Victor Curne and 6-6, 355-pound sophomore left guard Ulumoo "M.J." Ale.

Similar to the old adage about USC's mammoth O-line and its unobstructed view of Denver, when this Husky line stands up, it should be able to see Boise, if not Salt Lake City.

While Kirkland already has a solid reputation for knocking people off their feet, Ale could become an instant fan favorite, if not the next UW great one up front, for his mountainous size, his unique name and a boisterous personality that was evident in Apple Cup celebratory photos.

"What a lot of people don't know about M.J. is you see he's ginormous, but deep down he's the funniest and kindest dude," Kirkland said. "He's really goofy."

A Kirkland and Ale double-team or escort around an end could be downright frightening, sort of like a runaway train coupled together. It wouldn't be funny or the least bit kind.

Time to huddle up.

