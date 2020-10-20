WATCH: Metrics Expert Talks Huskies, Pac-12 North Power Rankings

Andrew Percival, an independent advanced metrics analyst, has been looking at advanced statistics throughout the sporting world for nearly a decade.

Husky Maven's Kaila Olin asks him for his composite index of the coming Husky football team.

With all of the changes at Washington, among them the early departures of Levi Onwuzurike, Joe Tryon and Jacob Kizer, how much more difficult is it for Percival to accurately project the UW's first few games?

In fact, Percival looked at the beginning of the SEC's season and said it was far from scientific.

With his computer rankings, does his system like the Huskies in 2020 or not?

Percival said it does and explains why.