WATCH: Do Recruiting Rankings Really Matter Any More?

Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss the importance of the transfer portal and how it might impact recruiting rankings in the long run.

Accept it.

Embrace it.

It is the Transfer Portal and it is changing college football.

However, will the transfer portal make the recruiting rankings less and less relevant?

Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and Mike Martin look at how the Washington Huskies used the roster vacancies created by the transfer of Jacob Sirmon, Ty Jones, and Jordan Chin to get better overall.

With player movement spreading to up-and-coming teams such as Oregon State and Washington State, will the distribution of talent take college football closer to parity and ultimately a more inclusive College Football Playoff?

Watch the video above or listen to the On Second Thought Podcast below.