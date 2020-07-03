Washington linebackers coach Bob Gregory had his work cut out for him in trying to stabilize his inside linebacker corps last season. Changes were made. Players earned and lost jobs. How secure should Gregory feel?

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin and Kaila Olin discuss Gregory's situation for the coming season. The defense struggled at times last season, but there are positive signs when football resumes.

We get to the bottom of it. Watch the video above or listen to the On Second Thought Podcast below: