WATCH/LISTEN: Mike Yam Discusses the Saving Pac-12 Football Season

Mike Martin

People want to know how the Pac-12 Conference brand has been impacted by the leadership of commissioner Larry Scott.

With league leadership voting on a football launch on Thursday, will a Pac-12 football team have a chance to make it into the College Football Playoff or is it too late?

Questions, questions, questions. 

Former Pac-12 Conference broadcaster Mike Yam joins Husky Maven's Mike Martin to discusses these topics and much more.

