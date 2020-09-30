SI.com
WATCH/LISTEN: Unanswered Questions on the Pac-12 Football Restart

Mike Martin

People want to know what yet another Pac-12 football schedule will look like. It's just one of the many questions yet to be answered.  

Trevor Mueller and Mike Martin of Husky discuss some of the unanswered questions involving the restart of the Pac-12 season.  

With the new season five weeks away and no fans permitted at games when they begin, Mueller and Martin also look at what happens to the home-field advantage at Husky Stadium.

Watch the video above or listen to the podcast below.

Football

