WATCH/LISTEN: Questions from Social Media, Whiteboard Edition

Mike Martin of Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated took questions from social media about the upcoming college football season. Dawg Thoughts Podcast host Kaila Olin and 4th and Inches host Trevor Mueller had answers.

The format for this show has Olin and Mueller giving their instant reaction to questions from Tom Branham and Brent Baird by writing their answers on a whiteboard.

Follow them on Twitter @kailaolin and @4thand_inches 

To catch every episode of 4th and Inches, Dawg Thoughts On Second Thought follow the shows on Anchor: https://anchor.fm/husky-podcast

Part 1: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Spider Gaines

The fleet wide receiver and punt-blocker thrilled University of Washington fans with his antics, but he couldn't realize his NFL dreams. He fell into some questionable activities.

Proposed Pac-12 Player Boycott Brings Stinging Fan Rebuke

Husky followers don't hold back on their displeasure over unity movement that threatens upcoming season.

Scoutlook: Germie Bernard and What Makes Him so Good

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller breaks down the game of the 2022 Husky commit.

2022 Washington OL Target Josh Conerly joins 4th and Inches Podcast

Josh Conerly, Rainier Beach offensive lineman and Husky target, talks with Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Trevor Mueller about his game and recruitment.

How Serious is Pac-12 Player Revolt and What Comes Next?

Most demands seem reasonable, but the conference could make a good-faith effort to settle or just cancel the season.

Pac-12 Players Make Demands of Conference or They Won't Play; Huskies Involved

University of Washington outside linebacker Joe Tryon and wide receiver Ty Jones are among those identified in a league movement involving pandemic and social-injustice concerns.

Here's the Punch Line: Nate is Stepping into the Ring and his Opponent Better Beware

Former University of Washington and NBA standout is going to try something new in his wide-ranging athletic career.

Instant Reaction: Pac-12 Releases Reconfigured Football Schedule

The Huskies and new coach Jimmy Lake could have had it a lot worse than opening at home against Stanford. We break down the schedule and its ramifications.

Reports say UW Will Add UCLA to Schedule; Pac-12 News Conference at 1 p.m.

Nothing firm has been released by Pac-12 Conference officials, but news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. today.

No Drama with Sama Paama, One of the Biggest and Most Intriguing Huskies

The Hawaiian defensive lineman weighs in as the UW's second-heaviest player, one of 14 who surpass 300 pounds.

