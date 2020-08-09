WATCH: Who Will Have it Tougher as a New Husky Coach, Petersen or Lake?

Although under very different circumstances, Chris Petersen and Jimmy Lake each will have begun their University of Washington football coaching careers under trying circumstances.

Petersen had to change the UW's locker room culture after succeeding Steve Sarkisian in 2014..

Lake, Petersen's replacement, has had no spring football or summer workouts to lead because of the pandemic and he's now dealing with the "#WeAreUnited" movement.

When it's all said and done, who will have faced the rockiest road?