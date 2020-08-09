HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

WATCH: Who Will Have it Tougher as a New Husky Coach, Petersen or Lake?

Mike Martin

Although under very different circumstances, Chris Petersen and Jimmy Lake each will have begun their University of Washington football coaching careers under trying circumstances.

Petersen had to change the UW's locker room culture after succeeding Steve Sarkisian in 2014..

Lake, Petersen's replacement, has had no spring football or summer workouts to lead because of the pandemic and he's now dealing with the "#WeAreUnited" movement.

When it's all said and done, who will have faced the rockiest road?

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UW's Faatui Tuitele, from the Hawaiian Projects, is No Project

The most heavily recruited player on the University of Washington roster appears to be right on schedule to take his turn as a disruptive defensive tackle.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

As a Recruit, 2022 UW QB Target Cade Klubnik Can See the Whole Field

Tiana Cole spoke with Texas quarterback recruit Cade Klubnik about his recent offer from the University of Washington. He has a vision for what he wants in a coach and teammates.

Tiana Cole

by

HuskyFan1982

The Hero Creates the Fan, Part 2

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller unearths the Husky players who created the most lifelong fans.

Trevor Mueller

by

Trev197

WATCH: Which Washington Defense will be Better, 2016 or 2020?

Kaila Olin hosts this mixer episode with 4th and Inches host Trevor and Dawg Thoughts host Mike Martin. Mueller and Martin discuss which defense might be better, the Huskies' 2016 unit or the 2020 group?

Mike Martin

by

Dan Raley

From Puyallup High, Former Standout Athlete Loses Out to Covid-19

Eli Sevener brought the horrors of the pandemic front and center to the people of his close-knit community.

Dan Raley

by

PuyallupGoth

Noa's Arc: Huskies' Ngalu Wants to Stop Runners— and Be One

The UW defensive lineman not so secretly wants to be a running back, but he'll settle for chasing them down.

Dan Raley

Nick Harris Might Have to Play, and Start, Right Away for Browns

The former University of Washington lineman was drafted as a center, but could be needed elsewhere. Here's how it shakes down.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

The Hero Creates the Fan, Part 1

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller unearths the Husky players who created the most lifelong fans.

Trevor Mueller

Huskies Favored in 7 of 10 Games in Coming Season

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Washington is predicted to go 7-3 in its conference-games-only season. Husky Maven's Kaila Olin takes a look at the three games they’re not favored and potentially why.

Kaila Olin

UW Commit Jabez Tinae is a Sports Illustrated All-American Good Fit

The slot receiver is one of seven players nationally who should be an immediate contributor in college football.

Dan Raley