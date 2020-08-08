HuskyMaven
WATCH: Which Washington Defense will be Better, 2016 or 2020?

Mike Martin

Four years ago, the Washington Huskies defense, led by fleet inside linebackers Keishawn Bierria and Azeem Victor and nicknamed the Death Row Dawgs, showed itself to be one of the best in the conference and in the country.  

The current UW stop unit has three players who've already been named as preseason first-team All-Americans on different listings.

Kaila Olin moderates the discussion between Trevor Mueller and Mike Martin as they try to  determine which defensive unit will be better, the 2016 group or 2020?

From Puyallup High, Former Standout Athlete Loses Out to Covid-19

Eli Sevener brought the horrors of the pandemic front and center to the people of his close-knit community.

Dan Raley

Noa's Arc: Huskies' Ngalu Wants to Stop Runners— and Be One

The UW defensive lineman not so secretly wants to be a running back, but he'll settle for chasing them down.

Dan Raley

Nick Harris Might Have to Play, and Start, Right Away for Browns

The former University of Washington lineman was drafted as a center, but could be needed elsewhere. Here's how it shakes down.

Dan Raley

Dan Raley

The Hero Creates the Fan, Part 1

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller unearths the Husky players who created the most lifelong fans.

Trevor Mueller

Huskies Favored in 7 of 10 Games in Coming Season

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Washington is predicted to go 7-3 in its conference-games-only season. Husky Maven's Kaila Olin takes a look at the three games they’re not favored and potentially why.

Kaila Olin

UW Commit Jabez Tinae is a Sports Illustrated All-American Good Fit

The slot receiver is one of seven players nationally who should be an immediate contributor in college football.

Dan Raley

Troy Fautanu Has a Big Chore Ahead of Him — Playing as a Much Larger Guy

The offensive tackle from Nevada is practically unrecognizable going from high school to college.

Dan Raley

BYU Lines Up Game in Record Speed — Huskies Should Keep Cougars on Speed Dial

The UW and others in Pac-12 could be scrambling to find replacement football games during the season. Here's an option.

Dan Raley

Coaches Poll Mentions Washington, But Needs to See a Quarterback

The lack of a proven leader keeps Huskies well down the ladder in the first national poll released.

Dan Raley

Part 3: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Spider Gaines

The former University of Washington football player, after falling into substance abuse and an unsavory lifestyle when pro football didn't work out, has turned things around.

Dan Raley

