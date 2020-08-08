WATCH: Which Washington Defense will be Better, 2016 or 2020?

Four years ago, the Washington Huskies defense, led by fleet inside linebackers Keishawn Bierria and Azeem Victor and nicknamed the Death Row Dawgs, showed itself to be one of the best in the conference and in the country.

The current UW stop unit has three players who've already been named as preseason first-team All-Americans on different listings.

Kaila Olin moderates the discussion between Trevor Mueller and Mike Martin as they try to determine which defensive unit will be better, the 2016 group or 2020?