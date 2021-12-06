Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Not Big on Honors, Wattenberg Gets One — East-West Game Invite

    The UW center will join teammate Jaxson Kirkland for all-star contest in Las Vegas.
    Author:

    Luke Wattenberg just completed his sixth season in his extended career as an offensive lineman for the University of Washington football team, making it time to move on. 

    He started parts of five seasons for the Huskies, at three different positions, 43 games in all, which was a noteworthy accomplishment in itself.

    Yet as durable and versatile as he was, Wattenberg largely went unnoticed by those who hand out individual rewards until he was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention a year ago, his first accolade on the college level. 

    Now he has another.

    On Monday, Wattenberg accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

    He'll join UW teammate Jaxson Kirkland, a fellow lineman, in the game, which is considered a precursor to an NFL career. The Pro Bowl will be held in the same stadium on Feb. 6.

    Read More

    Wattenberg, a 6-foot-5, 300-pounder from Trabuco Canyon, California, originally played left tackle while earning a starting job as a redshirt freshman in 2017 for the Huskies. He switched to left guard for the next two seasons and spent the last two seasons as the No. 1 center.

    "It's probably my favorite position I've played here," Wattenberg said of hiking the ball.

    While not heavily decorated as a college player, the center's staying power appears attractive enough to NFL teams and he should be a late-round draft pick. 

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

    Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Luke Wattenberg met with the media before the Oregon game.
    Football

    Not Big on Honors, Wattenberg Gets One — East-West Game Invite

    10 seconds ago
    Jaxson Kirkland speaks to the media for the last time after the ASU game.
    Football

    Kirkland Accepts East-West Shrine Invite, Officially Ending UW Career

    1 hour ago
    Mario Cristobal leaves Husky Stadium, offering a taunt.
    Football

    30 Days Ago, Cristobal and Lake Were Coaching Head to Head

    2 hours ago
    Ryan Grubb is the new UW offensive coordinator.
    Football

    DeBoer Hires His Fresno State OC to Join Him with Huskies

    3 hours ago
    Kyron Chambers has a UW offer.
    Recruiting

    DeBoer-led Huskies Offer Dallas Cornerback

    5 hours ago
    Kalen DeBoer has work to do to right the UW football program.
    Football

    DeBoer Will Find Fixing Husky Football Doesn't Happen Overnight

    6 hours ago
    Budda Baker reaches for an interception he returned 77 yards.
    Football

    Budda Baker Goes Long Distance Again and Still Can't Score

    Dec 5, 2021
    Jacob Sirmon passes against Missouri.
    Football

    Ex-Husky QB Jacob Sirmon Enters Transfer Portal Again

    Dec 5, 2021