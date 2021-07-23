Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Wattenberg is Candidate for Rimington Trophy, Given to Nation's Top Center

The Husky lineman joins the list of 40 candidates for the national honor.
Author:
Publish date:

Luke Wattenberg seems like he's played football at the University of Washington forever. 

Yet this much is clear: he keeps getting better with age.

On Friday, the sixth-year senior was named as one of 40 players to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy — which is given annually to the nation's most outstanding college center. 

Wattenberg, who has started more games (36) than any other active Husky footballer, made the switch to No. 1 center in 2020 after he previously opened games at left guard and left tackle. 

He's bidding to become the first Pac-12 player to receive the Rimington Award in 22 seasons.

Doing the unthinkable is not out of Wattenberg's realm.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder from Trabuco Canyon amazingly will become a fifth-year Husky starter this coming season, thanks to pandemic provisions, after redshirting back in 2016.

The Rimington Trophy is named for Dave Rimington, who was a consensus first-team All-American in 1981 and 1982 for Nebraska and has long been considered the college game's greatest snapper.

Rimington, now 61, was so good, in fact, he was named UPI Big Eight Player of the Year and AP Big Eight Offensive Player of the Year in 1981, the only time that's happened. He twice won the Outland Trophy and he finished fifth in the voting for the '82 Heisman Trophy. The school retired his No. 50 jersey. 

Wattenberg won't reach those levels of acclaim, but he's been a steady performer at Washington. Center seems to agree with him. After changing positions, he received All-Pac-12 honorable mention accolades for the first time in 2020. He also was named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week for his blocking efforts in the Huskies' 44-27 victory over Arizona.

He's one of seven Pac-12 players under consideration for the award this time, more than any other conference. Maybe Wattenberg or one of his league peers will make a Rimington breakthrough.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Luke Wattenberg made the switch from guard to center in 2020.
Football

Wattenberg is Candidate for Rimington Trophy, Given to Nation's Top Center

Cade Otton scored twice against Utah, including the game-winner on a 16-yard reception with 36 seconds remaining.
Football

UW's Otton Gets His Hands on More Mackey Award Consideration

Vic Curne in spring ball before getting injured.
Football

UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: Vick Curne Took the Spring Off, Not by Choice

Elijah Molden signs his NFL contract.
Husky Legends

Elijah Molden Signs His NFL Contract, Makes Dad Happy

22800A7E-A5AE-4274-8EC8-D2E8C4796FFA
Recruiting

Getting to Know Rahshawn Clark, a Cornerback to Keep an Eye On

Matteo Mele lifts up Salvon Ahmed in his lone career start at Arizona in 2019.
Football

UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: Mele Got a Taste as a Starter, But Not a Second Bite

Husky Stadium on a cloudy day during spring practice.
Football

College Football Teeters on Total Makeover and What It Means for UW

Dylan Morris throws an off-balance pass against Stanford.
Football

WATCH/LISTEN: National Analyst Sizes Up Washington Quarterback Room