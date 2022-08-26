Week From Opener, Huskies Welcome Ale Back to Practice

Eight days before the season opener, the mood around the University of Washington football team seemed light and upbeat on Friday as players and coaches exited the field at Husky Stadium. It was a good news for this group.

Meeting with the media, Kalen DeBoer said converted defensive tackle Ulumoo "M.J." Ale had resumed workouts with the team following a knee injury that initially appeared serious.

The 6-foot-6, 333-pound Ale, down 35 pounds from his Husky high weight, was running with the No. 1 defense on Aug. 9 when he appeared to take a helmet to the knee and the junior from Tacoma had to be transported from the field.

Following the coaching change, the new staff had switched Ale from offensive guard, where he started 10 games over two seasons, to the defensive tackle spot vacated by Taki Taimani, who transferred to Oregon.

"M.J.'s status and how he's come along was the unknown coming into camp that we continue to need to feel good about," DeBoer said.

As for his Ale's practice return, the coach said, "It's on the early end of what we were hoping. He's moving around as best he can."

Otherwise, the lineups appear set with no surprises, other than who takes the field first at linebacker and edge rusher, and will be released on Monday.

DeBoer intimated that his top three backs were Virginia transfer Wayne Taulapapa, Nebraska transfer Will Nixon and returnee Cam Davis, who was back practicing after having to sit out some with a lingering injury.

The coach singled out Taj Davis, Giles Jackson and true freshman Denzel Boston for having productive camps at wide receiver, with each of them pegged for back-up roles.

The 6-foot-4, 193-pound Boston from South Hill, Washington, is one of a handful of newcomers pegged to play early, along with cornerback Jayvion Green from Houston and safety Tristan Dunn from Sumner, Washington. The NCAA allows four game appearances before a player loses a year of eligibility.

"There will be a couple," DeBoer said of his freshmen receiving an early baptism. "We probably plan to try and get some of these guys a game or two early on and see where they're at and whether they're ready to help us, especially the defensive backfield, where we're a little thin."

