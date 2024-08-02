Weighing In On Logan Sagapolu's Defensive Move at UW
During University of Washington football practice, you can't miss Logan Sagapolu -- he's the heaviest Husky running around out there, by far the guy packing the most girth, beyond extra large if he had a label hanging off of him.
Carrying a hefty 368 pounds on a 6-foot-2 frame, he's nearly 30 pounds heavier than he was at both of his previous college stops, Miami and Oregon, and at least three bills more than his next closest teammate, offensive guard Kahlee Tafai.
What's different for Sagapolu is Jedd Fisch's coaching staff has him on the defensive line after he played four seasons as an offensive guard, two each in Eugene and South Beach.
The Huskies apparently see something far different in him the others didn't.
"I've always wanted him as a nose guard," said Jason Kaufusi, the UW defensive-line coach. "When he was coming out of high school, I always thought he would be a good nose guard. Obviously, the opportunity came up again and I talked to his dad and he thought this would be a good place for him."
Kaufusi and and Sagapolu have known each other since the latter emerged as a college prospect from Lehi, Utah, and Kaufusi, originally from the suburbs of Salt Lake City, was among those who lined up to recruit him.
Sagapolu makes this radical position switch -- going from one side of the trenches to the other -- after Kalen DeBoer's UW coaching staff did the same in 2022 with Ulumoo Ale, who was a previous Husky starter at offensive guard for Jimmy Lake.
In his case, the 6-foot-6 Ale strongly was encouraged to drop from a high of 368 pounds to a far leaner 327, for mobility purposes, while Sagapolu is free to carry the exact same peak-level weight and it is hoped his big body will be hard to dislodge when parked in a running lane.
"It's just power and strength," Kaufusi said of Sagapolu's ability. "Again, he's just trying to figure it out. I know what he can do, but I want to see it live in action, and see how fast he can process information, and kind of go from there."
Sagapolu has appeared in just nine games as a college player, all at Miami, and he's started just once, against Virginia Tech in 2022.
On Tuesday, he strained to beat the clock in sprints covering the width of the field and back, finishing last but coming in under the 19-second time prescribed so he and his teammates wouldn't have to run more.
For the next four weeks, Sagapolu will be given every opportunity to become a defensive player worthy of extended game snaps, if not starting duties. And it really doesn't matter what he weighs.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington