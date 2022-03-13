One by one, some of the fiercest gladiators for the University of Washington football team went down last fall, for extended stretches or the rest of the season.

The wounded list was filled with a number of Husky heavyweights in Edefuan Ulofoshio, Jaxson Kirkland, Ryan Bowman, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Ja'Lynn Polk, Cam Williams, Rome Odunze, Quintin Moore, Richard Newton, Cade Otton ... and Jack Westover.

Their collective absences played a significant role in the UW plummeting to a 4-8 record after it was projected by the Associated Press in its preseason poll to be a Top 20 team.

Typical was Westover, who was always someone the Huskies could count on to come up with a big play or do the dirty work.

After appearing in all 17 games in his two previous seasons, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound tight end and H-back got banged up early on in 2021 and was available for just seven outings.

Since joining the Huskies, Westover has been a high achiever but nothing has come easy for him. Originally he was a walk-on player before Jimmy Lake's staff gave him a scholarship.

Westover made a couple of starts in 2020, this after catching a touchdown pass the season before. But last year proved to be a total downer for him as his health first came into question during spring practice and didn't hold up through the season.

Now he has to show Kalen DeBoer's new coaching staff who he is and what he can do.

7 Gallery 7 Images

Less than a month until spring practice, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 37.

Westover redshirted at Washington his first season in 2018, but worked his way into the lineup the following season. He played in all 13 games. Without a scholarship.

He scored at Arizona on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Eason, drifting out of the backfield to get open and making fans back home scramble to call up the UW football roster to see who he was.

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Westover started twice as the Huskies switched it up with different formations to begin each outing, manning a most unusual role. He ran the ball three times against Oregon State, twice more against Stanford. He caught another pass against Arizona, only this one didn't reach the end zone. He knocked a lot of people down providing an escort.

With Otton now pursuing the NFL draft and the once-promising redshirt freshman Mark Redman transferring to San Diego State, Westover is needed even more so to keep the tight-end position well-stocked.

He and junior Devin Culp, a six-game career starter who has played in 22 games, are the experienced vets and leading candidates as DeBoer looks over the talent at their position.

UW Starter or Not: Westover started at Michigan among his seven appearances last fall, so he's played under ultimate pressure before college football's largest crowd. He's capable of being the No. 1 guy though his real value comes in his lining up all over the field, from the fullback position to the slot to the outside edge of the offensive line. He's the best blocker and a better than adequate receiver among the tight ends. DeBoer should really like what he sees in this guy.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven