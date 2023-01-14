What Does Rome Odunze's Return Mean for Washington?

Rome Odunze truly is the final piece of the puzzle for Washington. With his decision to return to school, the Huskies are officially returning all draft-eligible underclassmen who received grades from the NFL Draft advisory board.

Odunze led the conference in receiving yards in 2022, racking up 75 catches for 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns. His numbers earned him a place on the Third Team All-America by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus, and Phil Steele's Fourth Team All-America. With those accolades, he was (unsurprisingly) also a selection for the All Pac-12 First Team.

After the Huskies finished the year ranked eighth in the country, there will be some very high expectations around the team in 2023. Washington's passing offense was the best in the nation in 2022, and with the return of Odunze and Jalen McMillan, along with the addition of wide receiver Germie Bernard in the transfer portal, Ryan Grubb's offense might have the best group of wide receivers in the country.

With the additions of running backs Dillon Johnson and Daniyel Ngata, Washington's offense has a chance to be even better than it was in 2022, and if the Huskies want to live up to their billing as a top 10 team nationally and playoff contender, it's going to be up to the defense.

The Husky defense finished third in the conference in terms of yards allowed per game, and fourth in points per game, but they only generated 12 turnovers on the season. Tackling was also spotty at times, and when the offense got into a shootout, the question was always if the defense could do enough to survive.

If the defense can prove that it can generate turnovers and get stops in key spots, especially on third downs, this Washington team is going to do exactly what Odunze said they would in his announcement, compete for a third national championship.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Roman Tomashoff of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @rtomashoff34 or @UWFanNation

Have a question? Message me on Twitter!