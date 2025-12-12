Hatchett Is Last Reminder of UW's Elite 2020 Linemen Class

They were five guys who together formed one of the highest-rated classes of University of Washington offensive linemen, with three of these players recruited by everybody and two of them touted as the top player in their respective states.

Six years later, right guard Geirean Hatchett is all who's left in Montlake, down to a final Husky appearance in Saturday's LA Bowl against Boise State in Southern California.

The others -- Roger Rosengarten, Myles Murao, Gaard Memmelaar and Samuel Peacock -- collectively let the NFL, transfers, graduation and injuries dictate their next moves.

"I miss my boys I came in with," Hatchett said. "Some of my best friends for life."

Rosengarten, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound right tackle from Highland Park, Colorado, is in his second year as a starter for the Baltimore Ravens, going to the NFL in 2024 as a second-round draft pick. He's met every expectation that was placed on him from the very beginning after leaving home as his state's top player.

For the Huskies, he played in 33 games and started 28 while earning All-Pac-12 honorable-mention honors and seemingly was much better than that.

Murao, a 6-foot-3, 319-pound center and guard from Torrance, California, emerged from high school powerhouse Mater Dei as the highest rated player of these fivel -- No. 72 overall and the the No. 2 guard nationally for 2020 -- and he became the hard-luck guy.

He was hurt for almost his entire four years at the UW before leaving for San Diego State, where another knee injury abruptly ended his career after three outings in 2024, but not before he got a full season in the year before.

Huskies quarterback Will Rogers (7) celebrates with offensive lineman Gaard Memmelaar (64) in the 2024 season. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Murao played in just four games for the Huskies before deciding he needed a change of scenery. Over two seasons at San Diego State, he appeared in 10 games and opened eight.

Memmelaar, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound left guard from Middleton, Idaho, stayed five years at the UW after he was considered his state's top player before transferring to Central Florida this past season and finishing up what might best be described as a journeyman career.

For a 5-7 UCF team, he appeared in 11 games and started five games early in the season.

Peacock, a 6-foot-6, 296-pound offensive tackle from Gig Harbor, Washington, came late to the game in high school, flipped his Oregon State commitment late to the UW and was considered a project player, which is how he ended up.

Roger Rosengarten of the Baltimore Ravens poses with the Cleveland Browns' Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (90), both former Huskies. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

He played in 10 career games, all in a reserve or a special-teams role, in 2022 and 2023. He passed up two seasons of remaining eligibility to graduate in four years and get on with his post-football life.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Hatchett from Ferndale, Washington, transferred to Oklahoma in 2024 and came back this season to finish up at the UW. He started nine games next to his younger brother, Landen, the Huskies' No. 1 center until the latter injured a wrist and had surgery.

uskies offensive linemen Myles Murao (50) and Victor Curne (79) take the field for the 2021 Montana game. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

On the current UW line, the older Hatchett is the only player who managed to stay healthy and start all 12 games of the regular season.

Overall, he's appeared in 38 games and started 17 for the UW and Oklahoma, playing and starting just once for the Sooners because he suffered a season-ending bicep injury.

Hatchett and Rosengarten were the only guys in this group who started together, pairing up at right guard and right tackle for four games in 2023.

It's been a good run for him, especially with the way it's ending.

"This is the most fun I've had playing college football in six years," Hatchett said.

Geirean Hatchett (56) started nine UW games next to his brother Landen (66) before his sibling was injured. | Dave Sizer photo

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: