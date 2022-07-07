Skip to main content

While Huskies Drop Pounds, Weight Coach Adds to Reputation

Ron McKeeferey turns up on list of top college football conditioning leaders.

When discussion centers around the University of Washington football team lately, all anyone talks about is brand, value and market share.

Reputation matters, too. 

While there was a coaching change seven months ago In Montlake, which means a bit of a reset was necessary, the striking thing about Kalen DeBoer and his new staffers is outsiders seem to know all about them.

They've come to the UW with plenty of stature among their peers. Ryan Grubb is known for developing quarterbacks, JaMarcus Shephard for getting wide receivers ready to perform, Inoke Breckterfield for building a defensive line and William Inge for recruiting.

Seven of DeBoer's 10 assistant coaches have drawn some sort of offseason accolade so far by the various media entities weighing in throughout the offseason.

Some might question how anyone could possibly know enough about so many different assistant coaches to slot them on a long national list, outside of just comparing available stats, but name-dropping is part of the game.

Husky weight and conditioning coach Ron Keeferey is the latest to hear his name called out, turning up 36th on this Big Game Boomer grouping of him and his peers. 

Not everyone gets mentioned this way. In fact, only a couple members of former UW coach Jimmy Lake's coaching staff have drawn any attention at all, suggesting DeBoer's guys overall are a significant upgrade. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

McKeeferey followed DeBoer from Fresno State to Washington and has been well received by the players so far. He's demanding yet infuses fun into the workouts. He's a character, for sure.

He not only runs a creative and competitive weight room, the former all-conference defensive back from Ottawa University — that's Kansas, not Canada — has been much more involved in practice than his UW predecessors.

The stocky and outgoing McKeeferey, with a trademark crew cut, will stride through the clusters of Husky football players twisting and stretching, calling out a cadence not unlike that of fictional drill sergeant Louis Gossett Jr. in the film "Officer and a Gentleman."

McKeeferey largely was responsible for getting 42 UW players to shed weight before those guys reported for spring practice in late March.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Bralen Trice has been a breakout player this spring.
Football

Time for Some UW Player Realignment: A Look at Right Edge Rusher

By Dan Raley4 hours ago
Jeremiah Hughes from Las Vegas will choose his football destination on Thursday.
Recruiting

Las Vegas Corner and UW Target Ready to Reveal College Choice

By Dan Raley7 hours ago
Husky Stadium idle and at night.
Football

LA Schools Threatened to Leave the Conference Once Before

By Dan RaleyJul 6, 2022
Keith Reynolds tries the UW on for size.
Football

Conference Might be in Limbo, But Huskies Still Rank High in Recruiting

By Dan RaleyJul 6, 2022
The Huskies begin to gather on the field for Saturday's practice.
Football

Let the Free-for-All Continue: Pac-12 Calls for Media Rights Negotiations

By Dan RaleyJul 5, 2022
Caleb Berry leaves UW spring practice before practicing.
Football

Ex-Husky RB Caleb Berry Transfers to FCS Incarnate Word

By Dan RaleyJul 4, 2022
Chuck Morrell left a head-coaching job to reunite with Kalen DeBoer.
Football

Morrell 7th of 10 UW Football Assistants to Receive Preseason Accolades

By Dan RaleyJul 4, 2022
Donnie Moore runs against Ohio State in 1965.
Football

Top 10 Husky Football Wins Against the Big Ten

By Dan RaleyJul 4, 2022