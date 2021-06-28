Who's No. 1? Terrell Bynum Will Wear That UW Digit, Seeking Greatness

The Husky junior wide receiver recently made the switch from his trademark No. 4.

It's not big news, but it's significant when doing the math for the University of Washington football team — Terrell Bynum has switched to No. 1.

It's a jersey digit that went unused last season, but usually signifies greatness for the Huskies.

Without fanfare, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bynum, a returning starter at wide receiver and the most experienced pass-catcher returning, turned up as No. 1 on the roster, trading in his trademark 4.

All-America wide receivers Reggie Williams and John Ross, plus All-America tight end Hunter Bryant each wore No. 1.

So did NFL-bound running backs Rashaan Shehee and Chris Polk.

Add to that much-decorated cornerback Byron Murphy and receiver/returner Jaydon Mickens, both in the NFL.

Pro-bound wide receiver Lonzell Hill pulled on the No. 1 jersey for the Huskies' 1985 Orange Bowl team.

In the scheme of things, no one wore that jersey at all for the UW in modern times until quarterback Warren Moon traded in No. 10 for it in 1976, early in the Don James era. Moon made it highly noticeable when he was named the 1977 Pac-8 Co-Player of the Year and the 1978 Rose Bowl Offensive Player of the Game, and then became an NFL Hall of Famer.

Now it belongs to Bynum, a fifth-year junior from Long Beach, California, who has 39 career catches for 498 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He's run the ball on fly sweeps six times for 79 yards.

By giving up No. 4, he leaves it for Oklahoma transfer Bookie Radley Hiles to have it all to himself.

If No. 1 has any magical powers, Bynum should be headed for a big season if not his own NFL career.

