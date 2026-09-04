Why Huskies Depend So Much On Kolt Dieterich

Landen Hatchett has started 10 games at center for the University of Washington football team, going back to the 2024 Sun Bowl against Louisville.

Between a pair of Husky stints, brother Gearian Hatchett was pushed into emergency duty as a snapper for Oklahoma, also in 2024.

Without any experience, Jake Flores was converted into a center for the final 13 practices during spring ball when both Hatchetts were sidelined.

For now, the position belongs to a fourth guy -- Kolt Dieterich.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Sam Houston State transfer holds down the job for the season opener against Washington State, even though Geirean Hatchett and Flores are readily available.

Why?

"He is very bright, very bright," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "Right off the bat, his ability to pick up whatever position we were putting him, he was able to communicate it. Secondly, he's strong, he's got great size, he's got great length."

Kolt Dieterich was limited throughout spring ball by a shoulder injury. | Dave Sizer photo

Dieterich arrived at the UW this past spring exclusively as a tackle who was dealing with a shoulder injury from his Conference USA team, after starting 18 outings over two seasons, including a bowl game, for the Bearkats.

While he was held out of contact in April, the Huskies tried him at guard. Watching him move from position to position with no difficulty, the Huskies also saw a center.

"He's not a guy who's kind of pigeonholed into one position," Fisch said. "Sometimes based on height, you're pigeonholed. Sometimes based on arm length, you're pigeonholed. Sometimes based on intelligence, you're pigeonholed. He's not pigeoholed."

When asked about his latest assignment, Dieterich sort of shrugged when asked about making the center transition in fall camp.

"At tackle, I'm going up there and look at the center and then I'm just running the play," he said. "Now I have to make the calls and be on time with the cadence."

Dieterich will be the starting center until Landen Hatchett returns, which will be sometime in September, according to Fisch.

The Husky coach expects to use this Texas kid often and anywhere during the two seasons the newcomer has available in Montlake.

Offensive lineman Kolt Dieterich (55) was limited in spring practice by a shoulder injury. | Dave Sizer photo

"When Landen returns, he'll be the right guy at the right time to be able play at any position we might need him at any time of the season," Fisch said of Dieterich.

When the Huskies release a depth chart, they use the word "or" between two playrs to designate a position battle that's unsettled.

His coach said to expect Dieterich to have that label going forward this season.

"He could be an 'or' everywhere on the offensive line," Fisch said. "Which is really cool to be able to do that."