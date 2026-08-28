Huskies Share Freshman Sensation Ramzak Fruean With Outside World

Ramzak Fruean wandered over on Thursday with helmet in hand to meet with the media members who cover his University of Washington football team and those guys were lucky he didn't sack anybody.

That's usually what happens when the freshman edge rusher encounters a large group of people these days.

With the season opener against Washington State fast approaching, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound newcomer has been a steady topic of conversation in Montlake by wasting no time in learning a new position and then earning a starting job.

"I was excited for the opportunity to learn edge because I never played it before," Fruean said.

Wow.

He's been a natural at the position and is expected to be a huge playmaker for the Huskies by using his elite speed to load up on sacks, hurries and general mayhem.

Husky quarterback Demond Williams Jr. first saw the athleticism in Fruean when they played basketball this past winter and was immediately impressed.

"Then he got here for spring ball and he's just wrecking stuff," the signal-caller said. "It's super inspiring to see a guy like that and be ready to work and also step into a role where our defense is super loaded."



Ramzak Fruean brings down a receiver in the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

Originally from Hawaii, Fruean transferred as a junior to Bethel High School in Spanaway, Washington, where several of his relatives live, and he teamed for a season with fellow Husky linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale,

"I was happy," Rainey-Sale said. "I thought damn, he was bigger than I expected."

Before they could put him in pads, the Huskies first had to coax Fruean away from UCLA, where he was orally committed. After Bruins coach DeShaun Foster was fired, it wasn't hard.

Ramzak Fruean was one of the breakout players of the spring and now fall camp. | Dave Sizer photo

"Loved it here," he said of the UW. "Loved the coaching staff. Loved the plan they got for me and the people they're bringing in here next year will be exciting."

Those future Huskies will have to hustle to keep up with Fruean, who's off to an amazing beginning to his career, with Jedd Fisch naming him as an opening-game starter a full two weeks before the Sept. 6 game in Husky Stadium and well before his first college class.

He is eloquent in presenting himself and imposing with his long and no longer lean physique.

Ramzak Fruean slaps hands with his fellow UW defenders. | Dave Sizer phot

Both Rainey-Sale and Fruean would appear to be Husky stalwarts and NFL prospects seriously in the making, and the college football reunion for these two is comforting to both of them and a boon to their careers.

"Now it's a bigger stage, better comp," Fruean said, referring to the competition level. "We've got a great team right behind us. It's always exciting to play with a former brother."

Once he begins sacking people for real, everyone is going to claim him as a relative.