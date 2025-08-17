Why This UW Offensive Line Will Be Better Than Last Year's
If the University of Washington offensive line is even marginally better this season, the experts conclude, the Huskies will be a much improved college football team.
If?
Well, there's no question the UW line will experience a notable upgrade in performance up front, if not a total trenches renaissance. Let us count the many when-push-comes-to-shove ways.
From last year's original starters of left tackle Soane Faasolo, left guard Gaard Memmelaar, center D'Angalo Titialli, right guard Enokk Vimahi and right tackle Drew Azzopardi, the Huskies entered the 2024 season with a ragtag group of players who had started a combined eight out of 55 FBS games played.
Twelve months later, with a projected offensive line of four new starters, from left to right, in Carver Willis, John Mills or Paki Finau, Landen Hatchett and Geirean Hatchett, to with Azzopardi, the UW will send five players onto the field who have now opened 48 FBS games and, if Finau is in the mix, played in as many as 129.
That's six times the number of starts and more than double the amount of game appearances for the Huskies from one season to the next.
If?
Faasolo, Memmelaar and Titialii each brought zero FBS starts into Jedd Fisch's first season in Montlake, though Titialii previously had pulled 28 for FSC Portland State in the Big Sky, all of which made for a highly uncertain outlook.
Before the 2024 season was over, the Huskies, in dealing with injuries and performance issues, had started 12 different offensive linemen -- three each at left tackle, left guard and right guard -- and given up a Big Ten worst 39 sacks.
If?
"With the offensive line, when one step is wrong, the place can go bad," starting running back Jonah Coleman said. "Being able to have them spend time with each other, take trips, hang out and be around each other, know each other, love each other, that's only going to make us better."
Comparing last year's UW O-line to the latest one, the Huskies now stand a collective inch taller at 6-foot-5 and average two pounds lighter per man at 313 pounds.
A little longer and leaner, no less.
While last year's group brought two FBS starts from Ohio State and six from San Diego State, the current group counts 18 from Kansas State, those six from San Diego State, one from Oklahoma and 23 from Washington.
If, really?
While Vimahi and Titialii each showed up last fall as transfers and a UW line hastily was put together, these current Huskies have had spring ball and fall camp together, plus they went to Arizona to learn the finer points of blocking from a consultant group.
Everything about this group is better than the previous one, with experience, talent and cohesiveness.
"Just think about how it would be if you had an offensive line for four years and they build and grow together, and how good that offensive line would be," Coleman said. "I'm excited they've been together."
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: