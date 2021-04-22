Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
WATCH: Will Ulofoshio Be the Last Great UW Walk-on to Receive A Scholarship?

Husky Maven’s Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss the transfer-portal effect on walk-ons earning scholarships.
Edefuan Ulofoshio was a name who, when he committed to the University of Washington football program, didn't get much of a reaction. He came to the Huskies from Las Vegas by way of Alaska.  Now, he's a starter at inside linebacker and a second-team All-Pac-12 performer.

With the transfer portal becoming a large part of college football, will UW coach Jimmy Lake start filling more scholarship spots externally rather than internally?

Kaila Olin of Husky Maven believes that could be the case, but there should always be a place for someone such as Myles Bryant.

Byrant was a 3-star prospect with offers from other schools, two in the Pac-12, but he ultimately chose Washington as a walk-on. He played four consecutive seasons, started 38 games, earned second-team, all-conference recognition and is now in the NFL.

Husky Maven's Mike Martin points out there's only so many scholarships to go around.

To walk on is to bet on himself, as Ulofoshio so eloquently stated. He turned down a pair of small-school offers and pushed himself to succeed at Washington. 

Walk-on defensive back Kasen Kinchen currently is attempting to match Ulofoshio and Bryant in earning a scholarship at some point.

The impact Ulofoshio has made on the Huskies and their defense is immense. Yet with the transfer portal changing the way some coaches find immediate and experienced talent, the linebacker might become a fleeting memory of college football's great underdog story.

The player proving everyone wrong, and receiving a scholarship for his persistence.

Edefuan Ulofoshio is a former walk-on turned UW standout.
