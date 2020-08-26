COVID Outbreak Delays NC State-Tech Game — Will Lake's Ominous Prediction Come True?

Too cautious. Irresponsible. Chicken.

These fan reactions continue to pour in even now, hammering at the decision made by the University of Washington and the rest of the Pac-12 Conference and the Big Ten to postpone the fall football season

Jimmy Lake, the Huskies' new coach, has been skewered over and over for supposedly not standing up for his players, for giving in to upper campus, for doing the wrong thing.

One person even suggested that this was a geographical mindset, that the West simply acted far too rash and timid in shutting down college football for the coming months.

The FBS scoreboard entering the week: 76 schools in, 54 out.

The continuing argument from fans, parents, players and some coaches across the country: Let them play.

This just in: North Carolina State has postponed its Sept. 12 football season opener at Virginia Tech for at least two weeks because of the sudden spread of infection throughout its athletic department. The general feeling is the game won't be played at all.

More than two-dozen people have tested positive. More than a dozen Wolfpack football players were prevented from practicing over the weekend. N.C. State is operating without a large chunk to its team right now.

Fourteen-day quarantines have issued for anyone exposed or potentially exposed.

This was the school where Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson got his college football start before finishing up at Wisconsin. If he was in Raleigh right now, he might be really unnerved right now.

Could this be the beginning of a total fall shutdown for fall college football? Could all of the NCAA dominoes come tumbling down?

Lake, in the accompanying video, predicted this would happen, that all five Power 5 conferences eventually will back off from fall schedules, whether at the outset or after a short-lived start.

The UW coach didn't appear to be defending the Huskies' or anyone else's stance on the resounding decision to back away from games and leave the stadiums shuttered.

He didn't appear to take any joy at all in making that strong pronouncement.

Lake seemed to think he was stating the obvious.

